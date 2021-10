In the minutes of October 5 meeting, RBA reiterated that economic recovery was interrupted by the outbreak of Delta. Economy is expected to return to growth in Q4, after contraction in Q3, and then back to pre-Delta path in H2 of 2022. Economy recovery was “likely to be slower than in late 2020/early 2021” and “much would depend on health outcomes and the nature and timing of the easing of restrictions on activity.”

