Chetek, WI

Looking Back – Oct. 13, 2021

chetekalert.com
 5 days ago

The students of Chetek High School will present another all-school play. The cast includes Loretta Brachtl, Charles Jump, DeWayne Severson, Roger Davis, Willie Wilkins, Rosalie Kaylor, Karen Nelson, Roger Engstrom, Bill Brouillard, Kenny Nelson, Jim Amble, Dennis Hanson, Ronnie Buckley and Larry Dahl. … The following Chetek boys attended the Blue Hills Fall Camporee: Jim Bassett, Neil Thalacker, John Ours, Larry Hutzler, Holly Mason, Gary Thalacker, Bill Waite, Skippy Kucharski, Dana Berning, Ronald Harelstad, Ricky Phalen, Walter Nystrom, Stan Walczak, Terry Walczak and Charles Strong.

www.chetekalert.com

