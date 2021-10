2019 Shadow Black Ford Ranger XLT

A Mini pickup truck might seem like an odd idea, but this particular example is not the first. The original Mini was also sold as a pickup, and it was a smashing success. Between 1961 and 1982, Mini built nearly 60,000 of them. Most impressive of all, it could carry a load of 1,500 pounds. In 2014, Mini unveiled the Paceman Adventure Concept, which was essentially a pickup truck. It was also as good as the Paceman would ever be before the odd production SUV was discontinued.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO