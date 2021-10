Washington University Police Department Chief Mark Glenn will leave the University Nov. 8, the University announced Wednesday in The Source. Glenn, who has worked for WUPD since 2001 and led the force since 2016, will take over as the police chief in his hometown of Pevely, Missouri. WUPD Captain and Bureau Commander Dave Goodwin will be the interim WUPD chief while the University searches for a permanent replacement.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO