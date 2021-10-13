“Scream”…Rebooted With The Old Gang Back Together

In 1996, the director behind the “Nightmare on Elm Street” horror movie franchise (Wes Craven) came out with a movie that was incredibly original for the genre. The original “Scream” movie poked fun at the genre and all of its stereotypes and trappings. However, by the time we got the “Scream 4” it had basically reverted to being what it made fun of. The movie did, however to great things for the careers of Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. A couple of years ago, I heard rumblings about a reboot of the series and they were “putting the band back together” in terms of the cast. And now, we have the first trailer for the fifth movie in the series, simply called “Scream” (wait, wasn’t that the title of the first one?!)