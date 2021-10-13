What to know about stem cell therapy and non-small cell lung cancer

The fatality rate of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has been high due to the existence of cancer stem cells (CSCs). Non-muscle myosin heavy chain 9 (MYH9) can promote the progression of various tumors, but its effect on the stem cell-like characteristics of lung cancer cells (LCCs) has not been clarified. Our research found that the stemness characteristics of LCCs were significantly enhanced by the overexpression of MYH9, and the knockout of MYH9 had the opposite effects. The in vivo with inhibitor blebbistatin further confirmed the effect of MYH9 on the stem cell-like behavior of LCCs. Furthermore, western blotting showed that the expression level of CSCs markers (CD44, SOX2, Nanog, CD133, and OCT4) was also regulated by MYH9. Mechanistic studies have shown that MYH9 regulates stem cell-like features of LCCs by regulating the mTOR signaling pathway, which was supported by sphere formation experiments after LCCs were treated with inhibitors Rapamycin and CHIR-99021. Importantly, high expression of MYH9 in lung cancer is positively correlated with poor clinical prognosis and is an independent risk factor for patients with NSCLC.

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO