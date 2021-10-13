CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about stem cell therapy and non-small cell lung cancer

By Rachel Ann Tee-Melegrito
Medical News Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts are looking at the potential of stem cell therapy in developing new therapies aimed at conditions that do not respond well to treatment, such as non-small cell lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is one of the two main types of lung cancer. Evidence suggests that roughly. 80–85%...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

natureworldnews.com

Common Drug for Depression Can Halt Growth of Cancer Cells in Mice

Scientists from a recent study had discovered that commonly prescribed anti-depressant drugs can halt growth of cancer cells in mice. When combined with immunotherapy, these medication increases survival rates of rodents suffering from pancreatic and colon cancers, and even capable of 'completely' eliminating tumor growth in up to a third of cases.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Memory T Cells Which Protect Lymph Nodes From the Spread of Cancer

Investigators have discovered a population of tumor-fighting T cells that remain in the lymph nodes to provide protection against melanoma, according to a study published in Immunity. The investigators said that these cells, referred to as lymph node resident memory T cells, have been demonstrated to counteract the spread of melanoma in mice. They found that when mice that had previously been cured of cancer through immunotherapy had melanoma cells reintroduced, the lymph nodes remained resistant to the cancer.
CANCER
Physics World

Cold atmospheric plasma eradicates residual cancer cells

Chemotherapy and radiotherapy are standard treatments used after cancer surgery to destroy any residual tumour cells within the surgical cavity or circulating in the body. Such therapies, however, can be associated with adverse effects. Cold atmospheric plasma could provide an alternative anti-cancer tool and is under investigation as a potential postsurgical treatment.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Bladder Cancer: Terms to Know

Bladder cancer, the fourth most common cancer among men, develops when cells that make up the urinary bladder start to grow and eventually develop into tumors. Smoking is a leading risk factor for this disease with smokers being three times more likely to be diagnosed with bladder cancer than non-smokers. In order to better understand the disease, we’ve put together a list of bladder-cancer-related terms to help you or a loved one should a diagnosis arise.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify new drug target for blood cancer, potentially solid tumors

Mount Sinai and UC San Diego researchers have shown for the first time how mutations affecting a cellular process called RNA splicing alter cells to develop myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and other hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, according to a study published in Cancer Discovery in October. Their research found that...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A link between patient survival and changes in tumor cell mass in brain cancer

Researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and MIT have developed a new way to determine whether individual patients will respond to a specific cancer drug or not. This kind of test could help doctors to choose alternative therapies for patients who don't respond to the therapies normally used to treat their cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

The NCCN Updates Guidelines for Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer

New NCCN guidelines are available for oncologists on treating and counseling patients with small cell lung cancer. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network published new guidelines for treating and counseling patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) as the field has expanded to allow the first-line treatment of this patient population with immunotherapy along with standard of care chemotherapy.1.
CANCER
Nature.com

MYH9 is crucial for stem cell-like properties in non-small cell lung cancer by activating mTOR signaling

The fatality rate of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has been high due to the existence of cancer stem cells (CSCs). Non-muscle myosin heavy chain 9 (MYH9) can promote the progression of various tumors, but its effect on the stem cell-like characteristics of lung cancer cells (LCCs) has not been clarified. Our research found that the stemness characteristics of LCCs were significantly enhanced by the overexpression of MYH9, and the knockout of MYH9 had the opposite effects. The in vivo with inhibitor blebbistatin further confirmed the effect of MYH9 on the stem cell-like behavior of LCCs. Furthermore, western blotting showed that the expression level of CSCs markers (CD44, SOX2, Nanog, CD133, and OCT4) was also regulated by MYH9. Mechanistic studies have shown that MYH9 regulates stem cell-like features of LCCs by regulating the mTOR signaling pathway, which was supported by sphere formation experiments after LCCs were treated with inhibitors Rapamycin and CHIR-99021. Importantly, high expression of MYH9 in lung cancer is positively correlated with poor clinical prognosis and is an independent risk factor for patients with NSCLC.
CANCER
WebMD

Gene and Cell Therapies Used in Treatment

It can be devastating to be diagnosed with an inherited retinal dystrophy (IRD). These rare, inherited eye diseases cause progressive vision loss, and sometimes even blindness. Here at the Cleveland Clinic, we’ve seen more patients than ever before with IRDs. Our numbers have risen from 327 patients in 2015, to almost 800 in 2019. The reason? We’ve become much better at both diagnosis and treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about diffuse large B cell lymphoma

Diffuse large B cell lymphoma (diffuse LBCL or DLBCL) is a cancer that affects white blood cells called B cell lymphocytes. Ordinarily, these cells help to protect against infection and disease. In DLBCL, abnormalities within the B cell lymphocytes mean the cells no longer develop and function as they should....
CANCER
The Jewish Press

Weizmann Institute to Offer Off-the-Shelf Cancer Immunotherapies

Immunotherapy has sparked new hope for people with cancer, but for it to work, the patient’s immune system must be able to “see” the tumor. There are ways of enhancing this recognition in individual cases, yet such solutions are, by definition, personalized, which greatly limits their use. Prof. Yardena Samuels and her Ph.D. student Dr. Aviyah Peri of the Weizmann Institute of Science, together with their colleagues, have now developed a method for identifying cancer “hotspots,” features that are common to many tumors and can therefore be used to develop effective immunotherapy for entire groups of patients. The researchers have already used the method to identify a hotspot characteristic of a particularly aggressive form of melanoma in one major subset of patients. The study is being published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
CANCER
Sentinel-Echo

What’s the Difference Between Normal Cells and Cancer Cells?

Normal cells and cancer cells are different on many levels. Some of the differences are well known, but others have just been recently discovered and are less well understood. “There are many differences between normal cells and cancer cells that can make up either malignant or benign tumors. There are also many differences between how these cells behave in our bodies,” warned Dr. Michael White, Oncologist at Baptist Health Corbin. Below, we’ll outline the differences between these two types of cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Major pulmonary resection after neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation in potentially resectable stage III non-small cell lung carcinoma

The aim of this study was to identify predictors of postoperative outcome and survival of locally advanced non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) resections after neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation. Medical records of all patients with clinical stage III potentially resectable NSCLC initially treated by neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation followed by major pulmonary resections were retrieved from the databases of four Israeli Medical Centers between 1999 to 2019. The 124 suitable patients included, 86 males (69.4%) and 38 females (30.6%), with an average age of 64.2Â years (range 37"“82) and an average hospital stay of 12.6Â days (range 5"“123). Complete resection was achieved in 92.7% of the patients, while complete pathologic response was achieved in 35.5%. The overall readmission rate was 16.1%. The overall 5-year survival rate was 47.9%. One patient (0.8%) had local recurrence. Postoperative complications were reported in 49.2% of the patients, mainly atrial fibrillation (15.9%) and pneumonia (13.7%), empyema (10.3%), and early bronchopleural fistula (7.3%). The early in-hospital mortality rate was 6.5%, and the 6-month mortality rate was 5.6%. Pre-neoadjuvant bulky mediastinal disease (lymph nodes"‰>"‰20Â mm) (p"‰="‰0.034), persistent postoperative N2 disease (p"‰="‰0.016), R1 resection (p"‰="‰0.027), preoperative N2 multistation disease (p"‰="‰0.053) and postoperative stage IIIA (p"‰="‰0.001) emerged as negative predictive factors for survival. Our findings demonstrate that neoadjuvant chemotherapy or chemoradiation in locally advanced potentially resectable NSCLC, followed by major pulmonary resection, is a beneficial approach in selected cases.
CANCER
Business Insider

Nkarta Expects Initial Data From CAR NK Cell Therapy In Blood Cancer In 2022

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) has updated guidance on initial data readout of Phase 1 trial of NKX101 in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. Data from the engineered CAR NK cell therapy candidate targeting the NKG2D ligand is expected in 1H of 2022, against the end of...
CANCER
uconn.edu

Stress Pushes Brain Cancer Cells to Adapt

Glioblastoma multiformes is a potentially devastating brain tumor. Now, a collaboration between UConn Health and The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) is discovering what makes them so adaptable and dangerous and sometimes able to evade treatments. By understanding these evasion methods the tumor utilizes, we can more effectively neutralize them. — Dr....
CANCER
mskcc.org

Molecular Atlas of Small Cell Lung Cancer Reveals Unusual Cell Type That Could Explain Why It’s So Aggressive

Imagine you’re about to go on a cross-country trip, stopping at spots along the way to admire local attractions. You’d probably want to have a road atlas handy, containing maps at different scales, covering both the major highways and the roads of smaller cities and towns — or at least a GPS that can access a digital atlas with this information.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Stem cell transplant: How skin-derived T cells can damage other organs

More than 40,000 allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants are carried out worldwide every year, mostly for patients suffering from leukemia or other diseases of the hematopoietic system. Very often, the so-called graft-versus-host reaction occurs, an inflammatory disease that can affect different organs and is caused by an unwanted defense reaction of the donor cells and the body's own T cells. Scientists at CeMM, Medical University of Vienna and LBI-RUD, led by Georg Stary, now show how these endogenous, tissue-derived T cells enter other organs, such as the intestine, via the blood and contribute to inflammation there. The study provides important approaches to better therapy in stem cell transplantation and new diagnostic options. It was published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Cancer uses sugar residue to evade immune cells

Newswise — A team of South Dakota State University chemistry researchers uncovered how cancer cells utilize a simple sugar residue to disguise themselves from the immune system. What they learned will help scientists develop more effective cancer therapeutics. “We utilized the lens of organic chemistry to understand how cancer cells...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

The Benefit of CAR T-Cell Therapy in Indolent Lymphoma

Caron A. Jacobson, MD, MMSC, highlights data supporting the use of CAR T-cell therapy in patients with indolent lymphoma. Those with B-cell histology have derived positive clinical benefit from treatment with CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, with those with indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma achieving a high rate of durable remission. Although early data from first-in-human research indicated that this treatment appears promising, longer follow up is necessary in order to confirm whether the responses translate to cures in patients with these indolent, difficult-to-treat diseases.1.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

SABR Non-Inferior to VATS L-MLND in Operable Stage I Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Treatment with stereotactic ablative radiotherapy yielded non-inferior long-term survival compared with video-assisted thoracoscopic surgical lobectomy with mediastinal lymph node dissection in operable stage IA non–small cell lung cancer. Long-term survival following treatment with stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) appeared to be non-inferior to video-assisted thoracoscopic surgical lobectomy with mediastinal lymph node...
CANCER

