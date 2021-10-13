CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eternal Flame: UWG Art Professor’s Legacy Lives On in Scholarship

By Julie Lineback
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there was one word John Stenger would use to describe his late stepfather, the beloved University of West Georgia art professor Henry Setter, it would be “treasured.”. Stenger recently reinforced that Setter’s legacy will live on thanks to his gift to the Henry Setter Memorial Scholarship, a merit-based scholarship in support of UWG art students concentrating in sculpture originally founded in 2018 by Setter’s loved ones.

