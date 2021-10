Instagram and Facebook appeared to be out of action again for many users on Friday, just days after a major outage.A company spokesperson for Facebook, which owns both apps, told The Independent: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.” Online website tracker DownDetector showed a major spike in complaints about Instagram, at around 3pm ET on Friday as approximately 2,000 people also reported being unable to access Facebook.Many took to Twitter to complain about access difficulties...

