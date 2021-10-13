US CPI ticked up to 5.4% yoy in Sep, CPI core unchanged at 4.0% yoy

US headline CPI for September was 5.4% YoY vs an expectation of 5.3% YoY and August’s print of 5.3% YoY. Although is was only a slight increase, it provides additional evidence that inflation remains far above the Fed’s target of 2%, and that perhaps inflation may not be as transitory as the Fed had originally thought. This is the 5th month in a row the reading has been 5% or greater and equals June and July prints as the highest in 13 years. Not surprisingly, food, energy and shelter were the largest cost inputs. However, Core CPI (YoY) for September remained at 4%, as expected. The core print excludes food and energy. Thus, even without the large contributors to the headline number, the core is still much higher than the Fed would like! The September CPI gives the Fed another box to check in terms of meeting goals towards tapering.
