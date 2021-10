The currency pair is currently holding steady above the support of 1.1582, but the momentum of the bulls was not strong enough to test the resistance of 1.1640. Two scenarios are possible in the development of this complex pullback. In the first one, the failure of the bears to breach the 1.1528 support would make them look for better prices above 1.1582 and to fill in their ranks. In this case, a breach of 1.1528 would provoke a drop towards 1.1400. Given that the bulls are able to hold their positions and manage to attack 1.1640, they would heighten their chances for success and the next target for them would be the zone of 1.1670-1.1690. This week, more significant news affecting the pair is the housing data for the United States on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT.

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO