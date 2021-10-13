NIESR expects UK GDP to grow 1.5% in Q3, 0.8% in Q4

UK retail sales (Sep) – 22/10 – the last few months haven’t been great ones for retail sales growth, with three of the last four months showing quite sharp falls in consumer spending. Since the 9.2% rise we saw in April we’ve seen declines of -1.3%, -2.8% and -0.9%, with only a pitiful gain of 0.2% in June. It’s all the more confusing given that in those summer months UK consumers haven’t been able to really go anywhere but stay at home due to the various overseas travel restrictions. Anecdotally, domestic leisure businesses, particularly in seaside resort areas have had their best season in years, while restaurants have seen similarly strong performances. In August we also saw credit card spending surge on items like cinema tickets, outdoor events, and restaurants, which suggests the official numbers aren’t capturing anywhere close to the full picture of UK economy spending patterns. As we look towards this week’s September numbers, we are therefore well overdue a big rebound, notwithstanding UK consumers sucking petrol station forecourts dry due to misplaced concerns about fuel shortages, and where demand is likely to remain fairly high for some time to come, as drivers keep their fuel tanks at higher-than-average levels than normal.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO