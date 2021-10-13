CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIESR expects UK GDP to grow 1.5% in Q3, 0.8% in Q4

Cover picture for the articleNIESR said supply constraints are growing and likely to persist through in Autumn. It forecasts UK GDP to grow 1.5% in Q3, followed by 0.8% in Q4. That included an estimated 0.4% mom growth in GDP in September. Rory Macqueen Principal Economist, NIESR: “The reopening of the economy continued to...

kfgo.com

China Q3 GDP growth seen hitting 1-year low, raising heat on policymakers

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy likely grew at the slowest pace in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks and raising heat on policymakers amid rising jitters over the property sector. Data released on Monday is expected to show gross domestic...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

China GDP growth slowed to 0.2% qoq, 4.9% yoy in Q3

China GDP grew 4.9% yoy in Q3, below expectation of 5.2% yoy. On a quarterly basis, GDP grew only 0.2% qoq, slowed from Q2’s 1.2% qoq, and missed expectation of 0.5% qoq. In September, retail sales rose 4.4% yoy, above expectation of 3.3% yoy. Industrial production rose 3.1% yoy, below expectation of 4.5% yoy. Fixed asset investment rose 7.3% ytd yoy, below expectation of 7.9%.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down, China GDP Growth Misses Expectations

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Monday morning, as energy prices continue to soar and add to inflationary pressure concerns. China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.66% by 10:31 PM ET (2:31 AM GMT) and the SZSE Component fell 1.10%. Data released earlier in the day said that the GDP grew a smaller-than-expected 0.2% quarter-on-quarter and 4.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Chinese and HK shares fall as China Q3 GDP misses estimates

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong equity markets fell on Monday after data showed China's economy grew more slowly than expected in the third quarter, weighing on regional stocks, athough losses were capped by hopes of support from policymakers. Oil prices, meanwhile, hit new multi-year peaks, continuing...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

China Q3 and September Data Point to Consumer-Led Resurgence

Q3 GDP was as expected. The retail sales detail is promising for Q4 and 2022. China GDP was consistent with our expectations in Q3, a 0.2% gain in the three months to September seeing annual growth slow from 7.9% in June to 4.9%. Year-to-date growth for 2021 is now 9.8%...
RETAIL
actionforex.com

New Zealand CPI rose 2.2% qoq, 4.9% in Q3, highest in over a decade

New Zealand CPI rose 2.2% qoq in Q3, well above expectation of 1.4% qoq. That’s the largest quarterly increase in over a decade since 2010. For the 12-month period, CPI accelerated to 4.9% yoy, up from Q2’s 3.3% yoy, well above expectation of 4.1% yoy too. The annual rise is also the highest since 2011. The strong inflation reading prompted more expectations of more RBNZ rate hikes ahead, following the 25bps increase earlier this month.
BUSINESS
UPI News

China's GDP grows 4.9% in Q3

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- China's economy for the third quarter only grew 4.9% compared to the same period last year due to "complicated and severe environment both at home and abroad," The National Bureau of Statistics of China said Monday. The figure is its slowest growth pace of the year...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Asia report: Markets mixed as China GDP growth falls short in Q3

Markets were in a mixed state in Asia as they closed on Monday, with investors digesting the latest data indicating the economic performance of the world’s second-largest economy, China. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.15% at 29,025.46, as the yen weakened 0.11% against the dollar to last trade...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Shares of Luxury Good-Makers Fall as China Q3 GDP Disappoints

LVMH (PA:LVMH), Kering (PA:PRTP), the company behind Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, and Hermes (PA:HRMS) all traded around 3% lower in Paris. China grew 4.9% in the third quarter when the expectation called for a 5.2% expansion, according to Reuters. Supply chain bottlenecks and major upheavals in the property market...
RETAIL
actionforex.com

Eurozone exports rose 18.2% yoy in Aug, imports rose 26.6% yoy

Eurozone exports of goods to the rest of the world rose 18.2% yoy to EUR 184.3B in August. Imports rose 26.6% to EUR 179.5B. Trade surplus came in at EUR 4.8B. Intra-Eurozone trade also rose 21.2% yoy to EUR 155.5B. In seasonally adjusted term, Eurozone exports rose 0.3% mom to...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Forward Guidance: Inflation in Focus in BoC Surveys and Canadian CPI Data

Canada’s headline inflation rate likely rose again in September, to 4.2% year over year—the highest level since 2003. Outside of volatile food and energy products, it probably rose 3.3%. Faster growth in shelter-related expenses likely remained a key driver of price growth alongside higher prices at the pump. Year-over-year rates of increase continue to be influenced by base effects. More worrying though, is the persistence of global supply chain disruptions and elevated business input costs which over time could fuel higher longer-run inflation expectations for households and businesses. The Bank of Canada’s Q3 Business Outlook Survey (BOS) will likely flag improving operating conditions and profitability among businesses between late August to mid-September, as well as higher near-term inflation expectations. Similarly, the Q3 survey of consumer expectations will flag increases in the rate of price growth expected by households.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The week ahead: China Q3 GDP, UK Retail Sales/CPI, Barclays, Unilever, Tesla and Netflix

UK retail sales (Sep) – 22/10 – the last few months haven’t been great ones for retail sales growth, with three of the last four months showing quite sharp falls in consumer spending. Since the 9.2% rise we saw in April we’ve seen declines of -1.3%, -2.8% and -0.9%, with only a pitiful gain of 0.2% in June. It’s all the more confusing given that in those summer months UK consumers haven’t been able to really go anywhere but stay at home due to the various overseas travel restrictions. Anecdotally, domestic leisure businesses, particularly in seaside resort areas have had their best season in years, while restaurants have seen similarly strong performances. In August we also saw credit card spending surge on items like cinema tickets, outdoor events, and restaurants, which suggests the official numbers aren’t capturing anywhere close to the full picture of UK economy spending patterns. As we look towards this week’s September numbers, we are therefore well overdue a big rebound, notwithstanding UK consumers sucking petrol station forecourts dry due to misplaced concerns about fuel shortages, and where demand is likely to remain fairly high for some time to come, as drivers keep their fuel tanks at higher-than-average levels than normal.
RETAIL
investing.com

UK lenders expect to increase supply of loans in Q4 - BoE survey

LONDON (Reuters) - British lenders expect to increase the availability of mortgage lending and unsecured consumer credit in the fourth quarter of this year, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday. Lenders also expect default rates to rise for both secured and unsecured lending, the survey of banks and...
BUSINESS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Singapore Q3 GDP expands 6.5% y/y, largely matching forecasts

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s economy grew 6.5% in the third quarter, preliminary official data showed on Thursday, broadly in line with economists’ forecast. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an expansion of 6.6% year-on-year for the third quarter. Gross domestic product had jumped 15.2% year-on-year in the second quarter, due...
ECONOMY
poundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Supported by UK GDP Data

The pound vs dollar rate remained choppy on Wednesday morning as it continued to meander its way between the 1.35 and 1.36 levels, before embarking on a move higher. Providing it with upward momentum was gross domestic product (GDP) data showing the British economy grew slightly in August below consensus. Having digested the numbers, investors concluded that the Bank of England (BoE) won’t be deterred from hiking interest rates this year. The BoE, which is contending with a rise in inflation, is expected to be the first major central bank to raise rates since the beginning of the pandemic.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

German Economy Ministry: Significant GDP increase is likely in Q3

In its latest report, the German Economy Ministry said that it expected a significant GDP increase in the third quarter of this year, courtesy of the growth in the services sector. “Bottlenecks in raw material delivery may keep hurting the industry in coming months.”. Separately, the German economic institutes cut...
ECONOMY
invezz.com

GBP/USD forms break and retest ahead of UK GDP data

The GBP/USD pair formed a break and retest pattern. The market is waiting for the latest UK GDP data. The numbers comes as investors price in tightening by the BOE. The GBP/USD price made a break and retest pattern in the overnight session as investors waited for the upcoming UK GDP data. The pair rose from a low of 1.3566 to a high of 1.3615.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Sterling shrugs off weaker-than-expected UK GDP, higher U.S. inflation

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling edged higher on Wednesday as traders shrugged off data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth in Britain and rising U.S. consumer prices, and focused on bets that the Bank of England will raise interest rates. Britain's economy grew 0.4% in August, leaving it just 0.8% smaller than it...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

UK GDP Jump Likely to Prove Short-lived: Economists

UK GDP grew 0.4% month-on-month in August 2021 as the economy began to expand again following a 0.1% decline in July, however some economists warn growth has almost certainly flatlined since then. The 0.4% growth figure does however underwhelm slightly against the market consensus expectation for GDP growth to come...
BUSINESS

