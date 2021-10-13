Bonnie Joyce (Jeffres) Richter, 81

Bonnie Joyce (Jeffres) Richter was born on June 1, 1940, and was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior on October 4, 2021, at Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport, surrounded by loving family. Her funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jonathan Berosek officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at the Bayard Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 15, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport from 5-7 p.m. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Bonnie’s honor be made in care of the church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Bonnie’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.