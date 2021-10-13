Marie Louise (Walters) Smith, 91
Marie Louise (Walters) Smith passed from this earth October 6, 2021. Her funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Bridgeport with Pastor Ray Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery at Bridgeport. Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to First Baptist Church in Bridgeport. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.www.newsblade.com
