After Losing 46 Pounds, Robert Is The Dad And Granddad He Wants To Be
I wasn’t feeling good about myself before I started the Thrive Challenge. I’m 43 and life was just about working, going home and sitting in front of the TV — I was too tired to play with my kids. I weighed 246 pounds and didn’t eat well; I’d have pizza, burgers and fries. My doctor said I needed to lose weight because I had high cholesterol and I was diabetic. I looked her in the eye and said: “Doctor, I can do this!”thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0