After Losing 46 Pounds, Robert Is The Dad And Granddad He Wants To Be

I was an athlete in high school and college, but as I got older, I was working out less, so I started gaining weight. I was 290 pounds before I started the Thrive Challenge. It got to a point where I would be running up the stairs and notice I was totally out of breath. I have a big family and we would get together at my mom’s house for holiday gatherings and hangouts, and I found myself not wanting to go. The last straw was when my doctor told me that my habits could lead me to a point where my life could be cut short if I didn’t do something different. That was the moment I knew I needed to make a change.

LIFESTYLE ・ 15 HOURS AGO