Life in our Foothills October 2021 -An Architect, a Musician, a Storyteller

Dean Trakas knew he had found home when he came to Tryon in 1999. What he didn’t realize at the time was that he would leave his mark on this community. Downtown Tryon is dotted with projects created by Dean Trakas and the Brady-Trakas Architecture Firm. It’s not all Dean, his associate Julie McIntyre is herself an excellent architect. Each of them has skills that complement the other. The two have worked together for 20 years and between them have seen their architectural ideas transform the cityscape of Tryon. And to Dean, helping Tryon and other communities shine is his greatest accomplishment.