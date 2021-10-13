CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer prices jumped last month; that’s a problem for government and Wall Street

By Jeanna Smialek
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer prices jumped more than expected last month, with food, rent and furniture costs surging as a limited supply of housing and a shortage of goods tied to supply chain troubles combined to fuel rapid inflation. The Consumer Price Index climbed 5.4% in September when compared with the prior year,...

knoxfocus.com

Is Inflation Temporary?

I am often asked if the current inflation is permanent or transitory. The answer is “it depends.” The administration has tried to convince us that inflation is transitory. The Fed concurred. Nonetheless, the concern on the part of the public is real. No matter the measurement, prices have been rising faster than they have in more than a decade. Consumers can see it for themselves in rising prices for food, gasoline and housing. From the standpoint of economics, rising prices are only a concern if they outpace changes in consumer income. If the rise in prices is greater than the rise in income, then real income (purchasing power) falls. On the other hand, if prices rise by less than the rise in income, then purchasing power increases. However, for those whose incomes are relatively fixed, like retired seniors, inflation is particularly worrisome. Seniors who rely on social security, CDs and/or pensions are rightly worried. While Social Security payments have an inflation adjustment, CDs and pensions typically do not. CD rates have been kept abysmally low by the Federal Reserve’s zero interest rate policy initiated during the great recession of 2008. Seniors have suffered from their net worth falling yearly since 2008.
BUSINESS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks open broadly lower as Wall Street's momentum slows

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Monday as the market’s momentum slows following its best week since July. The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% in the first few minutes of trading and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.6%. Technology and health care companies were leading the way lower, while energy companies bucked the downward trend and moved higher. Benchmark U.S. crude oil was up 1.5% to $83.50 a barrel. It has soared more than 70% so far this year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.61%. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed.
STOCKS
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Goldman takes Wall Street’s precarious crown

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) took the crown among Wall Street firms in the third quarter of the year. Then again, of course it did. A surge in dealmaking played into the hands of the financial sector’s primo consigliere. But look at the bigger picture, and the investment banking windfall that characterized the last several months could be a liability, even if it was fairly won.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs beats Wall Street target as investment banking revenue jumps

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 a share, compared to $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the year-ago period. Net revenue increased to $13.6 billion from $10.8 billion. Net interest income climbed to $1.56 billion from $1.08 billion. Goldman Sachs was expected to earn $10.14 a share on revenue of $11.72 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Goldman's investment banking unit nearly doubled its revenue to $3.55 billion from $1.93 billion. CEO David Solomon said the firm "saw strong operating performance" and that its "opportunity set continues to be attractive across all of our businesses." Goldman Sachs shares are up 48.3% so far this year, compared to an increase of 18.2% by the S&P 500 and a rise of 38% by the KBW Bank Index .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Consumer Prices Increased More Than Expected Last Month

Consumer inflation jumped to the highest level in more than a decade last month, with the consumer price index rising 5.4% last month from a year earlier. Prices for food, rent, and energy were all higher. Kroll Institute Global Chief Economist Megan Greene joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what this could mean for consumers' wallets and for the economy moving forward.
BUSINESS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Wall Street bosses see windfall lasting, fueling pay and hiring

(Bloomberg) --The dealmaking and trading windfall that the pandemic unleashed on Wall Street firms just keeps piling up as the economy recovers -- and U.S. banking leaders are pointing to signs that it’s far from over. A fresh round of earnings reports by five of the nation’s largest lenders included...
ECONOMY
AFP

Food and rent prices drive US inflation spike in September

The US inflation spike is not over, according to government data released Wednesday that showed prices for food and rents increasing in the world's largest economy last month, underscoring the complications Washington policymakers face as they guide the country's bounceback from the pandemic. Whether the inflation spike will prove persistent has divided economists in recent months. 
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

US consumer prices make biggest year-to-year jump in 13 years

Consumer prices rose steadily yet again for the month of September, according to Department of Labor data, and the year-to-year increase is now the highest it's been in years. Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September, a slightly higher increase than in August. This puts the year-to-year increase at 5.4%, which is the biggest jump since 2008.
BUSINESS
American Banker

Fed's Quarles to end role as chief watchdog of Wall Street banks

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will be removed from his role as the main watchdog of Wall Street lenders after his title officially expires this week. The industry widely expected Quarles to effectively remain head of the central bank’s supervisory committee, even without the vice chairman title....
ECONOMY
The Week

Stressed supply chains and 'unusually high demand' pushed consumer prices higher last month

The U.S. consumer-price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 0.4 perent in September, "faster than in August but down markedly from June's 0.9% pace," The Wall Street Journal reports Wednesday, per data from the Labor Department. Meanwhile, inflation accelerated slightly over the same period, "as pandemic-related shortages of labor and materials continued to push up prices."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

