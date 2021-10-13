CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Lady Jill Biden visits Allentown as part of three city tour for National Hispanic Heritage Month

By Gabrielle Falk
Cover picture for the articleFirst Lady Jill Biden visited The Learning Hub in Allentown in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 13. According to a press release from Biden’s office, she has been on the road hosting charlas, the Spanish word for chats, with the Hispanic community as part of a three city tour. Biden was in Kansas City, Kansas and Chicago, Illinois on Oct. 12 as part of the tour.

