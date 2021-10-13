One Of The Most Extraordinary Rabbis Who Has Ever Lived: A Tribute To Rabbi Dr. Moshe David Tendler

(Editor’s note: Rabbi Melvin I. Burg, z”l, passed away motzei Rosh Hashana. He was the spiritual leader of Ocean Avenue Jewish Center for 44 years.) My father was born in the Bronx. As he lost his father at age 11, his mother was a major guiding force in his life. I couldn’t help but think during the funeral that now that my father had passed, he was seeing his dad for the first time since before his bar mitzvah. My father’s mother, even as a widow, had a tremendous connection to the many rabbis that lived in the Bronx in the sixties. It was this influence that led my father to want to become a pulpit rabbi.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO