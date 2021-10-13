One Of The Most Extraordinary Rabbis Who Has Ever Lived: A Tribute To Rabbi Dr. Moshe David Tendler
To say that Rabbi Dr. Moshe David Tendler zt”l, who passed away on Sh’mini Atzeres, was a giant and a luminary in the synthesis of Torah and science is an understatement. He excelled and was a gaon in both. As the son-in-law of the greatest poseik of the latter half of the last century, Rav Moshe Feinstein zt”l, he was the perfect person to bridge the old and the new worlds into a harmonious whole.queensjewishlink.com
