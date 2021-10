Over the summer, Hunter King and Michael Mealor made one of the hardest decisions an individual could make when it comes to planning out their future: Forgoing a steady income and successful career as an actor on a daytime drama series in order to pursue what’s next without being tied to what was. Even still, their popular pairing on “The Young and the Restless” as Summer Newman and Kyle Abbott, better known as #Skyle to their fans, remains a highlight for their careers which is why when asked to reprise their roles for a brief stint they jumped at the chance.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 HOURS AGO