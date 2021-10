What Ron Rivera looks at when evaluating available players originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington fans are — and this is a heavy understatement — a passionate bunch, so much so that they often try to advocate for the team to look at certain players when those players are released or made available via a trade by their current franchise. The latest example of this is with Jaylon Smith, a former Pro Bowler that the Cowboys just released.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO