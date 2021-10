MALONE — Franklin Academy girls soccer’s Emma Hesseltine scored two goals for the Huskies in their 2-1 double-overtime win over Potsdam on Monday. Hesseltine kicked home the deciding goal off a feed from Julia Perras with seven minutes remaining in the second extra time frame to improve Franklin Academy to 4-6-1 on the season. Hesseltine sent the game to overtime with 15 minutes left in regulation, in response to Sandstoners’ Brooke Joyce’s goal at the 45th minute. Potsdam outshot the Huskies on goal for the game, 19-16 and attempted eight corner kicks. Franklin Academy’s Gina Norcross saved 15 shots in goal for the Huskies, while Lola Buckley had nine saves.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO