Watch A Bunch Of Drivers Get Caught Out By The Same Width Restriction
A tight width restriction in Watford looks to be causing at least a few crashes a month. that amassed over 300 comments in the space of a day, this seems to be Britain’s answer to the dreaded 11-foot-eight-inch bridge. It’s a width restriction on Woodmere Avenue in Watford which is flanked by multiple bollards, and just like that YouTube-infamous ‘can-opener’ bridge North Carolina, this perilous piece of road furniture near London has achieved viral Internet stardom.www.carthrottle.com
Comments / 0