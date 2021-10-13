CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Watch A Bunch Of Drivers Get Caught Out By The Same Width Restriction

carthrottle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tight width restriction in Watford looks to be causing at least a few crashes a month. that amassed over 300 comments in the space of a day, this seems to be Britain’s answer to the dreaded 11-foot-eight-inch bridge. It’s a width restriction on Woodmere Avenue in Watford which is flanked by multiple bollards, and just like that YouTube-infamous ‘can-opener’ bridge North Carolina, this perilous piece of road furniture near London has achieved viral Internet stardom.

www.carthrottle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Couple fined after bus lane camera photographs text on woman’s top

A couple were mistakenly fined after a camera mistook the writing on a woman’s top for their car number plate.Davjd and Paula Knight from Surrey received a fine of £90 from Bath council for being in a bus lane, despite not having been near the city.When looking at the photographic evidence provided by the council, the couple found that there was no vehicle in the CCTV image but a woman, wearing a T-shirt printed with the word ‘knitter’, walking through a bus lane.The couple’s vehicle registration, which reads ‘KN19 TER’ was mistaken as the passer-by in the T-shirt.The couple contacted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
petapixel.com

Raven Caught Trying to Knock a Drone Out of the Air

There are many things to watch out for when flying a camera drone, from complying with the laws of your land to angry neighbors with shotguns, but here’s another strange one: ravens. The short video above shows how a territorial raven in Australia was caught on camera attacking a drone...
ANIMALS
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Cat Caught Greeting Delivery Drivers On Camera | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Tuna the cat has always loved going outside. Her parents got her a GPS one day to see where she went, but to their surprise, the GPS said Tuna never left their house! One day, they went to check their security camera and caught her greeting their delivery guy 😻
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kentishtownltn#The Watford Observer
WCVB

Caught on camera: Woman dragged by rideshare driver in South Boston

BOSTON — Uber says it is working with the Boston Police Department after one of the company's rideshare drivers allegedly dragged a woman with a vehicle in South Boston. Boston police said they responded to the incident, which happened in the area of 930 East 4th St. just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
WSFA

Caught on camera: Crocodile snatches drone out of midair

(CNN) – Documentary filmmakers shooting in an Australian lagoon got an intimate look at the animal kingdom’s most powerful bite. An ABC News Australia crew was capturing video of crocodiles in their native waters when a snappy croc went in for its close-up, snatching the drone out of midair. The...
ANIMALS
Sonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma Police: Hit-and-run driver caught watching crime scene

Sonoma police didn’t have to look too far to find the suspect in a hit-and-run accident at around 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20. Police responding to the accident in the 20000 block of Broadway found a Honda Fit that had been hit and pushed up onto the sidewalk. But whoever hit the Honda was gone.
SONOMA, CA
fox5ny.com

Driver caught on NYC bridge with $58,000 in unpaid tolls

NEW YORK - The agency that runs several bridges and tunnels in the New York City region says it has caught a driver who owes $58,000 in unpaid tolls and fees. They were considered one of the top toll violators in the area. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) says that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Coventry trialling £3,000 grants for drivers to give up their cars

The government has launched an experiment to encourage people to ditch their cars in exchange for a £3,000 grant to be used on public transport.A pilot for the taxpayer-funded scheme is currently taking place in Coventry, where candidates have the grant loaded onto a card that can be used to pay for transport services.Similar trials to deter car use are being introduced across the country, including the launch of an £8 charge for the polluting vehicles entering Birmingham city centre in June.Clean air zones are also expected to be installed in around half a dozen cities.Juliette and Adair Richards, a...
TRAFFIC
KKTV

WATCH: Creepy clown caught on camera in Colorado Springs

WATCH - New testimony in Renegar hearing reveals his daughter's potential cause of death. Norman Renegar appeared virtually in court today from the Huerfano County Jail. The mother of his two daughters, Justine Bennett appeared in person. Congratulations Taylor! KKTV's newest little bundle of joy!. Updated: 12 hours ago. 11...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
sgvcitywatch.com

​Driver in Stolen Ride Crashes, Runs Before Being Caught Oct. 9

GLENDORA – A man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle at high-speed on the wrong side of the road was finally caught after crashing into a parked vehicle October 9, the Glendora Police Department said. Officers accuse Eddie Jessie Valdez, 37, of evading police, causing an injury hit and run collision...
GLENDORA, CA
downriversundaytimes.com

Drunken driver caught swerving on Fort Street

WYANDOTTE — A drunken driver who was swerving between lanes at 1:39 a.m. Oct. 6 on Fort Street near Antoine Street was arrested for operating while impaired and driving without insurance. Police officers saw a white Ford Econoline van randomly crossing traffic lanes on Fort Street and initiated a traffic...
WYANDOTTE, MI
carthrottle.com

Orlando Airport Is A Hotbed For Dodge Hellcat Theft

Two Dodge Chargers, a Challenger and a Jeep Grand Cherokee packing Hellcat engines were stolen in the space of a few days from Orlando Airport. Airports are some of the most secure places on Earth, but unfortunately, that doesn’t necessarily mean your car is going to be completely safe when parked at the nearby multi-storey. Four owners discovered this recently at Orlando Airport (MCO, for you hashtagAvGeeks) in Florida, and they all had one thing in common - their vehicles were powered by 6.2-litre supercharged Dodge ‘Hellcat’ V8s.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy