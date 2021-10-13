LEXINGTON CONNECTION

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Lexington is stepping up to build a place where people can gather, and where veterans will always be remembered. At the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles, the tradition of honoring veterans continues. “We started in 1987, when they made the movie Amerika for ABC Circle Films down in Lincoln,” museum board member Dave Smith said. At the time, the film crew was looking for military jeeps. Smith says local residents provided some. After the filming was over, it was decided those jeeps ought to be preserved. That started a trend. “A number of farmers started bringing vehicles to us,” Smith said. Many old military vehicles were pulled out of tree lines. “The reason there were so many vehicles in the tree lines is that in World War II, you couldn’t buy a tractor,” Smith said. Some farmers instead acquired military vehicles to help them farm. When they finally broke down, farmers parked them. “And that was the end of it, then they set there for years,” Smith said. Thanks to the vision of board members at the museum, you can now see many refurbished military vehicles. It’s just one example of the effort to honor veterans in Lexington. The latest effort involves a veterans pavilion.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 DAYS AGO