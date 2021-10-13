LEXINGTON CONNECTION

To-be-built. Few lots available! New construction in the fabulous resort-style community, Snowden Bridge! The Lexington is anything but your typical ranch-style home. Once you see this ingeniously well-conceived floor plan, you'll never think of a ranch-style home in the same way again. Build this gorgeous and ultra-roomy home, on one of our home-sites in Winchester. The Lexington offers luxury one-level, open concept living with designer options, to make this floor plan really stand out. The owner's suite creates a relaxing haven, but with options for a box ceiling, extra windows, and sliding door to the backyard or optional covered deck, you can truly make your mark on it. Or choose the deluxe suite with a soaking tub, separate vanities, and a double-entry glass shower. The Lexington features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with options for as many as five bedrooms and three and a half baths. The sky is the limit with this fantastic floor plan. Snowden Bridge features an 18,000 sf recreation center offering tennis, volleyball, basketball, and outdoor pool with a pirate ship-themed splash park, kiddie pool, party room, dog park with an obstacle course, miles of walking trails, and a bike track. Room dimensions are approximate.
Comments / 0