Religion

LEXINGTON CONNECTION

The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

On Sunday, Oct. 10, Community United Methodist Church in Brownsburg had its anniversary. On Sunday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m., Randolph Street United Methodist Church will celebrate its 157th anniversary. Guest pastor will be the Rev. Joe Cailles of Trinity United Methodist Church and special guests SABU from W&L and ...

www.thenews-gazette.com

1011now.com

Our Town Lexington: Veterans Pavilion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Lexington is stepping up to build a place where people can gather, and where veterans will always be remembered. At the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles, the tradition of honoring veterans continues. “We started in 1987, when they made the movie Amerika for ABC Circle Films down in Lincoln,” museum board member Dave Smith said. At the time, the film crew was looking for military jeeps. Smith says local residents provided some. After the filming was over, it was decided those jeeps ought to be preserved. That started a trend. “A number of farmers started bringing vehicles to us,” Smith said. Many old military vehicles were pulled out of tree lines. “The reason there were so many vehicles in the tree lines is that in World War II, you couldn’t buy a tractor,” Smith said. Some farmers instead acquired military vehicles to help them farm. When they finally broke down, farmers parked them. “And that was the end of it, then they set there for years,” Smith said. Thanks to the vision of board members at the museum, you can now see many refurbished military vehicles. It’s just one example of the effort to honor veterans in Lexington. The latest effort involves a veterans pavilion.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Our Town Lexington: Local History

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Lexington has a unique past, including the fact that it was once known as Plum Creek. We caught up with Crystal Werger, who is the director of the Dawson County Historical Society and Museum to find out more about the early years of Lexington. “If you want to go way back, it all began south of the river,” Werger said. “There was a Plum Creek station, and a Pony Express Station when the trails went through. Well, in 1866, when the railroad came through, they moved. Plum Creek, which is now Lexington started where we are today.”
LINCOLN, NE
WTVQ

Gaither Family, others coming to Lexington church

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Following a 14-month touring hiatus due to the worldwide pandemic, touring has resumed for legendary singer, songwriter and author Bill Gaither and his multi-Grammy Award winning Gaither Vocal Band. The Lex City Church in Lexington, Ky., will host a evening of music, laughter and encouragement...
LEXINGTON, KY
WDBJ7.com

Lexington and Buena Vista Halloween plans announced

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween is just 20 days away, and some cities have announced their street closing plans. Trick or Treating in Lexington was cancelled last year because of COVID, but is on again for 2021. Downtown Trick or Treating will be on the Friday before Halloween, October...
LEXINGTON, VA
Kearney Hub

Lexington Christian Women to meet Tuesday

LEXINGTON — Margie Oswald of Lincoln will speak to Mind, Body and Soul on “When life doesn’t go as planned” at noon Tuesday at Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant, 3006 Plum Creek Parkway in Lexington. The event is sponsored by the Lexington Area Christian Women’s Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries. Oswald, the...
LEXINGTON, NE
WEKU

CASA of Lexington adds child advocates

Kentucky is number one in the nation for child abuse and neglect. That’s a tough statistic to wrap your head around, but recently 23 volunteers put their hearts into it by becoming CASA of Lexington advocates for abused and neglected children. The 23 volunteers were sworn in by Fayette County...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Halloween festivities in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – All of the spooky festivities taking place in Lexington this year for Halloween have been announced. The return of the iconic Thriller and Halloween parade are joined by some new opportunities for the ghouls and goblins to emerge. “Lexington is known for its amazing fall...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington’s mural season underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – October is National Arts and Humanities Month and the City of Lexington is celebrating by kicking off the mural season with a creation from local artist Joe King. His work is part of PRHBTN’S annual mural festival. King’s mural is at the corner of Fourth Street...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington County Chronicle

When to visit Lexington Medical Center

Lexington Medical Center is once again updating visiting policies due to covid 19. The current policies are as follows:. 1 visitor is allowed to accompany a non-covid patient being treated. If the lobby reaches capacity, visitors will not be allowed to stay with patients. The visitor must stay in the patient’s exam room at all times and may help settle the patient into his or her inpatient room if admitted. Use the direct entrance to the Emergency department upon arrival.
LEXINGTON, SC
1011now.com

Our Town Lexington: English Learning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Central Community College is improving the lives of some Lexington residents through adult education and English language learning classes. Saeeda Khatir came to America by herself all the way from Sudan. She’s made a home in Lexington. “I come from Sudan because I need to study English, I needed to work, and I need to make my life better,” Khatir said. Thanks to her education at the Lexington Center of Central Community College, she’s finding more opportunities. “In Africa, it’s very hard to find a job, and very hard to go to school,” Khatir said. Khatir started working at Tyson when she came to Lexington. Thanks to her improving English language skills, she’s now working at Wal-Mart. “And now I can communicate with people, and I understand what they want,” Khatir said.
LINCOLN, NE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

001 Norland Knoll Drive , Lexington

To-be-built. Few lots available! New construction in the fabulous resort-style community, Snowden Bridge! The Lexington is anything but your typical ranch-style home. Once you see this ingeniously well-conceived floor plan, you'll never think of a ranch-style home in the same way again. Build this gorgeous and ultra-roomy home, on one of our home-sites in Winchester. The Lexington offers luxury one-level, open concept living with designer options, to make this floor plan really stand out. The owner's suite creates a relaxing haven, but with options for a box ceiling, extra windows, and sliding door to the backyard or optional covered deck, you can truly make your mark on it. Or choose the deluxe suite with a soaking tub, separate vanities, and a double-entry glass shower. The Lexington features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with options for as many as five bedrooms and three and a half baths. The sky is the limit with this fantastic floor plan. Snowden Bridge features an 18,000 sf recreation center offering tennis, volleyball, basketball, and outdoor pool with a pirate ship-themed splash park, kiddie pool, party room, dog park with an obstacle course, miles of walking trails, and a bike track. Room dimensions are approximate.
REAL ESTATE
KICK AM 1530

Vacant Illinois Funeral Home Has Casket Floating in Basement

Funeral homes already have an uncomfortable vibe to them, but you add in abandoned, well that's a whole different set of creepy vibes. This abandoned funeral home was once a hotel then turned into a funeral home. It's located in Cairo, Illinois (which the whole town is abandoned and creepy). The funeral home has been closed for years now due to a fire that took place on the third floor. The current owner is trying to restore the home, but as you can see it's been a long process.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lexington County Chronicle

Lexington County to honor veterans

The 19th Annual Lexington County Veteran’s Parade will be Sunday, Nov. 7,. The parade begins at 3 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Lexington. For more Information on parade entrues, contact: Sharon Willis 803-785-1454 or email: swillis@lex-co.com or Veterans Affairs Office. The parade is being hosted by the Town of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News 8 WROC

Funeral homes adjust as more Americans choose cremations over burials

OWENSBORO, K.Y. (WEHT) — Americans are dramatically shifting their funeral choices, and funeral homes say they are adapting to the changes. More than half of the country’s residents are choosing cremations over traditional casket burials, according to a 2020 report from the National Funeral Directors Association. “There has been an increase in people becoming aware of […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Baltimore Sun

Two LGBTQ-affirming Baltimore churches — one historic and one young — unite with installation of new pastor

A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation, signifying her new role as pastor at the 161-year-old St. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WKYT 27

Two hospitalized after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were taken to the hospital on Sunday after being shot in Lexington. According to police, a woman and a male teen were shot on Endon Drive around 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Jeff Williams has lived in the neighborhood for 18 years, and he...
LEXINGTON, KY

