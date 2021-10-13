CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim of deadly house fire identified

Times-Republican
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marshalltown Fire Department has identified 71-year-old Kenneth L. Hazen as the man who died after a house fire at 808 N. Center St. on Sunday, Oct. 3. According to a news release issued Wednesday night, the fire was determined to have originated in the living room of the home and is not considered suspicious. Hoarding conditions in the home, which had no functional smoke detectors, made it more difficult for firefighters to enter and for the victim to exit.

