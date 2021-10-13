HIGH BRIDGE

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation will host the tenth edition of the Citizens Pell Bridge Run on Oct. 17. The event is a four-mile charity run/walk, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to support nonprofits and local community organizations. The run provides a rare opportunity for the public to cross over the Claiborne Pell Bridge on foot and enjoy views of Narragansett Bay. It is open to people of all ages and physical abilities, and to anyone who can finish the first three miles in under one hour or who can walk or be pushed the four miles across it. The event will begin at 7 a.m., and police will begin blocking off roads at 6:30 a.m. Motorists in the Jamestown and Newport area should be prepared for slight delays and traffic detours. No pedestrians, other than registered athletes, will be allowed on any part of the Claiborne Pell Bridge during the run, itself. For more information, visit pellbridgerun.com. (Photo by GameFace Media).

NEWPORT, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO