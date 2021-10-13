CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGH BRIDGE

This past Sunday, Oct. 10, High Bridge Presbyterian Church welcomed member Bob Gilbert as guest speaker while the Rev. Dr. Amy Fedderman is on vacation.High Bridge Sunday school classes continue to meet each Sunday morning at 10. Worship services continue each Sunday at 11 with the return for a few ...

The Baltimore Sun

Two LGBTQ-affirming Baltimore churches — one historic and one young — unite with installation of new pastor

A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation, signifying her new role as pastor at the 161-year-old St. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Austin Daily Herald

In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

The Mower County Senior Center is the busiest place in town as Duplicate Bridge players arrive on Tuesdays at noon and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. for a competitive game. Players come from Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin, Northwood and Mason City, Iowa. Winners Tuesday: First place, Larry Crowe and Bill...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
fox8tv.com

Local Bridges Renamed

Dedication ceremonies were held Today for 2 bridges in Cambria County. The bridges honor veterans who were killed in action. The first bridge on Benshoff Hill Road in Johnstown was renamed the Sgt. Harry Lewis Amigh Memorial Bridge. The second on Railroad Street in Summerhill was renamed the Private Fredrick...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
blountcountian.com

Covered Bridge Festival is Saturday

After taking a COVID break, the Covered Bridge Festival is back and it’s coming up Saturday. The weather is forecast to be fabulous.The festival shines a spotlight on all that is good about Blount County, plus you can enjoy the arts and crafts, live music, Rib Rally, river walk, quilt show, cruise-in, great food, and fun for all ages. It’s […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
newportthisweek.com

Milestone for Annual Bridge Run

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation will host the tenth edition of the Citizens Pell Bridge Run on Oct. 17. The event is a four-mile charity run/walk, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to support nonprofits and local community organizations. The run provides a rare opportunity for the public to cross over the Claiborne Pell Bridge on foot and enjoy views of Narragansett Bay. It is open to people of all ages and physical abilities, and to anyone who can finish the first three miles in under one hour or who can walk or be pushed the four miles across it. The event will begin at 7 a.m., and police will begin blocking off roads at 6:30 a.m. Motorists in the Jamestown and Newport area should be prepared for slight delays and traffic detours. No pedestrians, other than registered athletes, will be allowed on any part of the Claiborne Pell Bridge during the run, itself. For more information, visit pellbridgerun.com. (Photo by GameFace Media).
NEWPORT, RI
hudsonvalley360.com

BRIDGE STREET THEATRE IS BACK!

Live performance has returned to one of this region’s most exciting, creative, and innovative small theatre companies! Our recent production of Fred Barton’s MISS GULCH RETURNS! was a huge critical and audience success (both onstage and online). Coming to our “Priscilla” Mainstage in the remaining months of 2021: MacArthur ‘Genius Grant’ winner Samuel D. Hunter’s funny, touching, and deeply resonant new play LEWISTON (October 7-17), a live screening of JD Urban’s stunning documentary film about the Bridge Street Belly Dance Project BEFORE (October 23), Eugene O’Neill’s monumental American tragedy LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT (November 11-21). And Fat Knight Theatre (whose CHIPANDGUS was a BST highlight back in 2017) brings their rolling world premiere of John Ahlin’s MY WITCH, starring Jean Tafler as Margaret Hamilton (who created the role of Almira Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West in the 1939 film classic “The Wizard of Oz”), to our theatre for two weekends December 3-12.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Weirton Daily Times

Bridge workers rewarded for their efforts

Laborer’s Local 809 and Ohio LECET, an organization formed by laborers and union contractors, treated workers on the Wellsburg-Brilliant Ohio River Bridge to lunch from an area food truck Friday in recognition of their hard work on the $131 million project. Clint Powell, business manager for Local 809, noted it involves close to 90 craftsmen in various trades, from iron workers involved in producing the overall structure to carpenters building forms for the decks. Linking the intersection of Third and Cleaver streets in Brilliant to state Route 2 about a mile south of Wellsburg, the 1,600 foot long span is expected to be completed next fall.
WELLSBURG, WV
spectrumlocalnews.com

Veterans' kayak trip meant to raise awareness of struggles

Veterans returning home may have survived combat, but for many, the battle is not over. Dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues reintegrating back into the community is a rough road. That is why Marine Corps veteran Bill Carr headed out on the Hudson River in a kayak he...
The News-Gazette

Inside Out | New exhibit commemorates those lost to AIDS

The “Sewn in Memory: AIDS Quilt Panels from Central Illinois” exhibit will display quilt panels made for the AIDS Memorial Quilt in the 1980s and early 1990s. Created by friends, family and sometimes even strangers, they commemorate local people who died of AIDS. The panels are held by the Greater Community AIDS Project of East Central Illinois. Research and programming for this exhibit is in collaboration with GCAP and History Harvest, a class in the Department of History at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
URBANA, IL
alicetx.com

Bridging Families

Athletic, spirited and talented young man seeks to join a family to call his own. Thirteen-year-old Zeke hungers for his future forever family. He has many things he would like his future forever family to know about him. Such as he has a very wide range of interest when it comes to enjoying music, As he loves to listen to hip-hop, rap, and 90’s era country music, especially George Strait. And like most teens his age, he loves playing video games and his favorite food is Chinese.
alicetx.com

Bridging Families

Children around Texas and the nation are waiting in foster care for a family to take them in as one of their own. Ma'Kayla, 17, is about to exit the foster care system, but she hasn't given up hope that she'll find her forever family. Ma'Kayla is a sweet young...
nolangroupmedia.com

Under the Bridge

Read the remarkable story about how two former classmates crossed paths in a life-changing experience. Daniel Horn has been mistreated and abused his entire life. He was in and out of foster homes as a child. At the age of 20, he was shot by his father. He turned to a life of drug’s and is living under a bridge at Big Creek. With the help of a former classmate, Horn now sees a light from...Under the Bridge.
