HIGH BRIDGE

Live performance has returned to one of this region’s most exciting, creative, and innovative small theatre companies! Our recent production of Fred Barton’s MISS GULCH RETURNS! was a huge critical and audience success (both onstage and online). Coming to our “Priscilla” Mainstage in the remaining months of 2021: MacArthur ‘Genius Grant’ winner Samuel D. Hunter’s funny, touching, and deeply resonant new play LEWISTON (October 7-17), a live screening of JD Urban’s stunning documentary film about the Bridge Street Belly Dance Project BEFORE (October 23), Eugene O’Neill’s monumental American tragedy LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT (November 11-21). And Fat Knight Theatre (whose CHIPANDGUS was a BST highlight back in 2017) brings their rolling world premiere of John Ahlin’s MY WITCH, starring Jean Tafler as Margaret Hamilton (who created the role of Almira Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West in the 1939 film classic “The Wizard of Oz”), to our theatre for two weekends December 3-12.
