We all know the saying, what goes up, must go down. This could be good news for those in Boise and its surrounding areas looking for a reasonable price on a home. From a Florida Atlantic University study, Boise has already been recognized as America's most overpriced home market. Now, Idaho's capital city could be in line for some steep price reductions in home prices. This is excellent news if you're buying a home and not so great if you're selling your home.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO