10 Black Queens Who Slayed At Miami Carnival 2021

Miami Carnival 2021 just wrapped up, and it was another epic Carnival, its 37th to be exact. With last year’s event being canceled due to the pandemic, people were eager to show up and show out this year by taking part in the United States‘ biggest celebration of Caribbean culture. The multiple days of festivities included events such as the Panorama steel pan show, J’Ouvert, and of course, the grand finale, the parade and concert.