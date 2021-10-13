Gov. Beshear Updates COVID Statistics

Winchester State Senator and physician Ralph Alvarado is giving Governor Beshear’s $400 million COVID bonus proposal a cool reception. The governor Monday said he would be forwarding to lawmakers a plan to use American Rescue dollars to spread bonuses among essential workers. Beshear suggested workers in a variety of jobs be eligible after working two years of the pandemic. Alvarado said better pay for nurses is needed now. “Typically I think what is more appealing to most people is to have a higher current wage or to have a sign on bonus, given it’s a promissory note that gets forgiven after you’ve completed a certain period of time, other than saying keep working and I’ll promise I’ll give you something on the back end,” said Alvarado.

