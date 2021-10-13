CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Beshear Updates COVID Statistics

By Dave Begley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Andy Beshear announced 2,358 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth Tuesday, with 597 of those being children 18 and younger. 1,329 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 398 in the ICU and 262 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate was at 8.12%. The Governor also announced 34 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,184. As of Tuesday, 111 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Mercer County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 90.5 per 100,000 people. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

The Lebanon Reporter

COVID-19 deaths reveal startling vaccination statistic in Indiana

EVANSVILLE – Robb Walter III was just 42 years old when he died, his father says, of COVID-19 pneumonia – unvaccinated. Walter – “Bulldog” to friends and family – left behind a girlfriend, a band he was playing in, a job he loved, and parents who are telling the world on Facebook not to make their son’s mistake.
INDIANA STATE
WEKU

Winchester senator questions Governor Beshear's $400 million COVID bonus proposal

Winchester State Senator and physician Ralph Alvarado is giving Governor Beshear’s $400 million COVID bonus proposal a cool reception. The governor Monday said he would be forwarding to lawmakers a plan to use American Rescue dollars to spread bonuses among essential workers. Beshear suggested workers in a variety of jobs be eligible after working two years of the pandemic. Alvarado said better pay for nurses is needed now. “Typically I think what is more appealing to most people is to have a higher current wage or to have a sign on bonus, given it’s a promissory note that gets forgiven after you’ve completed a certain period of time, other than saying keep working and I’ll promise I’ll give you something on the back end,” said Alvarado.
WINCHESTER, KY
mayfield-messenger.com

KY Gov. Beshear briefing 10/4/21

Kentucky seeing continued decrease in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate. As of Monday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 9.13%, and appears to be falling every day. Beshear also said fewer new cases were reported last week than the week before.
KENTUCKY STATE
State
Kentucky State
WEKU

Governor Beshear to recommend $400 million COVID bonus for essential workers

Governor Beshear said several trends right now regarding coronavirus across Kentucky are promising. One of those is the positivity rate for COVID-19. The governor reported a 9.3% positivity rate Monday and said it’s been falling every single day. Still, Beshear said, it’s important cases continue to fall consistently. “We not only want the cases to drop, we want them to drop at a significant rate week to week. We want to make sure that we don’t have one drop and a plateau. But, right now, everything we’re seeing suggests falling numbers of cases,” said Beshear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear: COVID cases, hospitalizations continue downward trend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Beshear said the commonwealth is continuing its downward trend in case numbers and hospitalizations from COVID-19. “There is a lot of positive to take from this, but what is still really hard is the loss of life we continue to see,” Beshear said. On Monday,...
FRANKFORT, KY
informnny.com

Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, October 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “New Yorkers continue to battle COVID-19 every day across our state, and we can’t sit idly by and accept that situation — we have to continue fighting this virus,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccine is the way forward, and we have to get as many eligible New Yorkers to take the shot as soon as we possibly can. New York State maintains numerous convenient vaccination sites and we have ample supply, so don’t hesitate to get your shot right away.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wvxu.org

Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear files for reelection

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that he’s filed the initial paperwork to run for a second term as Kentucky’s governor. Beshear defeated incumbent Republican Matt Bevin in 2019 after a close election. He took office in December 2019, and the first coronavirus case in Kentucky was announced just a few months later. Beshear has been tussling with the GOP-led legislature on gubernatorial emergency powers since then.
KENTUCKY STATE
Andy Beshear
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 cases declining as more Kentuckians get vaccinated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear said weekly COVID-19 cases are declining in the state due to more Kentuckians getting vaccinated and masking up indoors. While it’s encouraging, the governor and health care leaders at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland said Kentuckians need to stay vigilant about protecting themselves from the virus.
KENTUCKY STATE
wmskamfm.com

Gov. Beshear: Kentuckians Can Work Together to Save Lives on Roadways

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 5, 2021) – Kentucky is promoting Operation Crash Reduction (OCR) to help drivers and passengers remember the importance of seat belt use and other safe driving practices. Law enforcement will conduct a high-visibility enforcement campaign, emphasizing seat belt use, from Oct. 8 through Oct. 11 to save...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Gov. Beshear working to get bonuses for essential workers

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a COVID-19 update. Governor Beshear began the briefing by saying he wanted to start on a positive note on healthcare. Beshear says Healthcare Kynect and the expansion of Medicaid has saved thousands of lives in Kentucky. The Kynect portal was relaunched last fall, and promised they would take a major step forward to bring better quality healthcare to Kentucky.
POLITICS
WLWT 5

Report: Gov. Beshear's jail, prison commutes lead to increase in crime

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is facing backlash after new information reveals almost half the criminals he let out of jail during the pandemic committed more crimes. In the spring of 2020, Beshear issued an executive order to release some inmates in prison to slow the spread of COVID-19.
POLITICS
WBKO

‘Our cases are going down’: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday:. The Governor started by saying company investments continue to grow in the state. He announced QSR Automation’s headquarters relocation and expansion project, which will bring 30 new jobs and a $10 million investment into Kentucky’s economy.
FRANKFORT, KY
elizabethton.com

Tennessee Department of Health release new statistics on Covid in the region

The Tennessee Department of Health reported three deaths and 223 new cases of COVID-19 in the Northeast Tennessee region on Friday. Northeast Tennessee reported 1,871 new cases as well as 38 new deaths during the prior seven days. Those totals showed a slight decrease from the previous seven-day period, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wymt.com

Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 50 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In his full report, the Governor announced 2,696 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 705,626. 660 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,634 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 476 people remain in the ICU, with 314 on a ventilator.
HAZARD, KY

