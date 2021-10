Before the Back Outside tour kicked off, media personality DJ Akademiks was already doubting that Lil Durk and Lil Baby would be able to sell out concert halls and other venues. He reported that the tour was not selling very many tickets, but that was obviously a very premature report because Lil Durk and the others have officially finished their leg of performances, and they're revealing how much money was earned and how many tickets were sold.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO