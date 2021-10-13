CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson Is AFC Player of the Week

By Todd Karpovich
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the AFC Player of the Week for the eighth time. Jackson tied Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis for the second-most Player of the Week awards ever by a Raven. Only kicker Justin Tucker (12-time winner) has more. Here's the background on Jackson's...

