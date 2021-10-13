Who was Davey on Shameless? Cast mourn late actor Ricarlo Flanagan
Known for his role as Davey on Shameless, actor Ricarlo Flanagan has passed away aged 40. Remembered for his witty nature, tributes have been pouring in on social media. News of Flanagan’s passing circulated online on 12 October 2021 after his agent, Stu Golfman, confirmed the tragedy to Deadline: “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”www.thefocus.news
