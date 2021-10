Hayden Haddock didn't write his new song, "Wind It Down," but he knew it was a winner when it mentally took him to his favorite college dive bar. "As soon as I heard it, I thought of all the times me and my buddies end up grabbing a pitcher of beer at the old dive bar, Dixie Chicken, here in College Station, Texas," explains Haddock to The Boot, which is exclusively premiering the song. Press play below to listen.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO