Two out of three isn’t bad for one week for Girls’ Soccer
Continuing their winning streak on the road, the Vashon Island High School Girls' Soccer Team decisively defeated Charles Wright 10-0 on Monday, Oct. 4. Senior midfielder and co-captain Phoebe Wilke scored the first goal, assisted by sophomore Kate Spranger. Senior forward Cait Jeffcoat also racked up a hat trick in the first half. With a comfortable lead, Coach Scott Nicolino allowed defenders to play up — and junior Leah Gross, junior Myra Butler, and sophomore Alana Bass were among the goal scorers in the second half.
