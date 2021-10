We are living in a frightening time! Currently, the world is still battling a pandemic. Even though the vaccination drives across the globe have been active, the fear of getting affected by the virus remains. There are places across the globe where the infection rates are becoming worse. Many others are constantly bracing themselves for what might come next. And almost everyone watching the news every day typically wonder where are we headed toward? The answer to this question remains uncertain! No one knows how the virus curve would flatten down.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO