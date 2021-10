For this crowdfunding campaign, Griffiths was sitting on a toilet seat for straight 50 hours and vowed to not get up until he secured the said amount of money. CEO Simon Griffiths, who co-founded Who Gives A Crap in 2012, is actively working to develop sustainable toilet paper by recycling old materials as well as other hygiene products. According to Griffiths, a total of 50% of proceeds that are earned via sales of his recycled toilet paper are donated to organizations that are inclined towards building toilets across the world. Griffiths founded this company along with Jehan Ratnatunga and Danny Alexander, the trio has worked with leading humanitarian organizations that compelled them to think of ways that can help improve sanitary practices. Their vision is to help people avail a basic human right, and that includes having access to a proper hygienic toilet.

CHARITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO