CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grimes County, TX

Portulaca oleracea - More omega-3 fatty acids than any other leafy vegetable

By Backyard Horticulture By Deborah Richardson
Navasota Examiner
 6 days ago

Portulaca oleracea, purslane, is a highly nutritious annual succulent. Evidence of its use by man was found in archeological sites going back to at least the seventh century BCE. It grows in many parts of the world including Grimes County. Purslane is low-growing, forming dense mats about 6 inches high with a spread of up to 2 feet. The succulent stems and leaves are filled with clear mucilaginous sap. Clear sap is an important identification point as there are similar looking plants with white sap, inedible look-a-likes.

www.navasotaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
clevelandclinic.org

Urine Smell: What Does It Mean?

Does your urine ever smell a little… well, stinky? It’s probably just a sign of dehydration or something you ate, but it could also be a warning about a larger health issue. Learn more from a urologist.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
County
Grimes County, TX
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Seasoning You Could Cook With If You Struggle With High Blood Pressure, According To Dietitians

High blood pressure is a common health condition which often reveals no symptoms but can lead to worsened issues over time such as heart disease and stroke. Stemming from a number of causes from lack of physical exercise to an unhealthy diet, it’s important to stay aware of this potentially dangerous condition and tailor your diet accordingly to aid in lowering your blood pressure for a longer life.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega 3 Fatty Acids
spring.org.uk

2 Simple Signs Of Omega-3 Deficiency

A deficiency of omega-3 and omega-6 can cause these conditions. Skin and eye problems can be signs of omega-3 and omega-6 deficiency. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids deficiencies are linked to dry eye syndrome, dermatitis such as eczema and dry and rough skin. Dietary consumption of fish oil or taking...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AFP

Fasting, not calorie count, boosts lifespan in mice: study

Eating less often does more to improve the health and lifespan of rodents than simply eating less, a study said Monday. Study author Dudley Lamming of the University of Wisconsin told AFP that scientists have known for about a century that restricting calories extends the lifespan of rodents. 
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
thememphis100.com

Fall fruits and vegetables – more than just pumpkin

Believe it or not, pumpkins aren’t the only vegetable that should be associated with fall. In fact, there are several fruits and vegetables that reach optimal freshness around this time. As might be expected, apples made the list (we’ve all seen the not-so-subtly staged orchard pictures on the ‘Gram), but...
FOOD & DRINKS
Simply Recipes

How to Roast Any Vegetable

Like roasting meat, roasting vegetables is an easy, no-fuss way to get dinner on the table. The heat from the oven turns raw vegetables into sweet, caramelized, and charred goodness. It is easily customizable to your liking, depending on the type of vegetables you have and your desired flavor palette.
RECIPES
ScienceAlert

There Could Be a Curious Link Between Psychedelics And Improved Heart Health

In recent years, a promising and exciting research avenue has been the potential of psychedelics to provide some unexpected health benefits. Now, researchers might have a new lead in the cardiovascular department. In recent years, magic mushrooms have been deemed a 'breakthrough therapy' for treating depression, LSD has emerged as a possible new way to reduce our perception of pain, and MDMA-assisted therapy could soon become a legal way to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the United States. It's still early days, but the findings are so promising, scientists have begun to expand the scope of their research. An emerging hypothesis suggests...
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Root Vegetables Harbor More Germs Than You May Think! Here’s How You Should Clean Them

If you’re like me and love taking a trip down the produce aisle just because, you’ll notice more bundles of carrots, radishes, and beets are starting to pop up. These in-season picks make for some tasty side dishes whether you roast or sauté them. But, before you cook these root vegetables, it’s important that you completely remove the dirt and germs from the skin’s surface to avoid any post-meal tummy troubles!
FOOD & DRINKS
Nature.com

Personalized diet study of dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) and fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS) genotypes in obesity

Obesity prevalence have tripled in the past decades. It is logical to consider new approaches to halt its prevalence. In this concept, considering the effect of interaction between fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS2) gene variants and dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) on obesity-related characteristics seems to be challenging. The present cross-sectional study conducted among 347 obese individuals. A validated semi-quantitative 147-item food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) was used to estimate dietary intakes and American multiethnic database was used to calculate AGEs content of food items which were not available in Iranian Food Composition Table (FCT). FADS2 gene variants were determined according to Polymerase chain reaction-restriction fragment length polymorphism (PCR-RFLP). Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) was used to evaluate the modifier effect of FADS2 gene-dietary AGEs on biochemical values. Based on our findings, no significant differences was reported in term of biochemical variables between AGEs tertiles. In contrast, percent of macronutrients (carbohydrate, protein and fat) of total calorie intake, amount of daily intake of fiber and meat groups showed a significant differences among AGEs tertiles. Furthermore, statistical assays clarified the modifier effects of FADS2 gene-AGEs on weight (Pinteraction = 0.04), fat mass (Pinteraction = 0.03), waist circumference (Pinteraction = 0.008) and cholesterol (Pinteraction = 0.04) level. Accordingly, higher consumption of protein or fat based foods constitute high amount of AGEs and heterozygote genotype for FADS2 tended to show lower level of AGEs content. These findings address further investigation to develop new approaches for nutritional interventions.
GOOGLE
clemson.edu

Leafy Greens, Radish Tops, and Vegetables “Presto Pesto“

I love to watch cooking shows, especially Guys Grocery Games and Chopped. The contestants on those shows are forced to be creative. They work with what they have and find alternative uses for ingredients, which is basically what happens during my own kitchen adventures. Last year I planted several vegetables and herbs, but the only one that grew well was basil, and I didn’t do anything with it. This year I have successfully grown a variety of radish greens, a few microgreens, basil, and parsley and have been contemplating what to do with them. If you have read any of my previous blogs, you will know that I am committed to reducing food waste. So, I am passionate about finding and or creating recipes that can also help others reduce food waste. One of my favorite food waste strategies is making pesto sauce out of just about anything, and that was a perfect outlet for the “greens” from my container garden.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy