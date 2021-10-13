Portulaca oleracea - More omega-3 fatty acids than any other leafy vegetable
Portulaca oleracea, purslane, is a highly nutritious annual succulent. Evidence of its use by man was found in archeological sites going back to at least the seventh century BCE. It grows in many parts of the world including Grimes County. Purslane is low-growing, forming dense mats about 6 inches high with a spread of up to 2 feet. The succulent stems and leaves are filled with clear mucilaginous sap. Clear sap is an important identification point as there are similar looking plants with white sap, inedible look-a-likes.www.navasotaexaminer.com
