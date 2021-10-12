How can I get out of my talent contract in Illinois?

I signed a 3-year contract with my manager a year ago, with no termination clause. During this year I haven't gotten virtually anything from my manager. The only gig he found for me was a very exploitative one where I basically worked as a Director of Photography/writer/camera man/director/editor of a podcast and was paid only $300 a month (I worked 100-120hrs monthly and I used my own equipment with no compensation for it). He hired me because I'm a semi famous comedian but as soon as he found out I could do video production he started using me exclusively for his own and his friend's projects with no real compensation. I want to terminate the contract but I'm broke and he is threating me with legal action. I checked the contract and noticed he literally used the first template you google, and in doing so he made an error adapting the contract. In the contract it states that he is the exclusive provider of the services listed in "section 4" (in the template that's the section listing the manager's services) but on the actual contract I signed, section 4 is the Booking agent section, where it states that he is NOT a booking agent. Can this be a base for ending the contract?