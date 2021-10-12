Chill’d serving cold drinks, entrees in Frisco

Stay informed on what’s happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Chill’d held a grand opening on Oct. 9 at 3401 Preston Road, Ste. 15, Frisco. The bubble tea shop serves several chilled drinks, including smoothies, slushies, coffee and tea. Food is also available, such as popcorn chicken, fries and elote. Current promotions include a 25% discount for those who share, like or tag Chill'd social media accounts, and a monthly giveaway of 10 free drinks to five followers each. Guests may also buy a $200 gift card and get $200 free. 469-473-4000. https://chilld.business.site.