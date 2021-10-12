CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frisco, TX

Chill’d serving cold drinks, entrees in Frisco

By Matt Payne
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stay informed on what’s happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Chill’d held a grand opening on Oct. 9 at 3401 Preston Road, Ste. 15, Frisco. The bubble tea shop serves several chilled drinks, including smoothies, slushies, coffee and tea. Food is also available, such as popcorn chicken, fries and elote. Current promotions include a 25% discount for those who share, like or tag Chill'd social media accounts, and a monthly giveaway of 10 free drinks to five followers each. Guests may also buy a $200 gift card and get $200 free. 469-473-4000. https://chilld.business.site.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mirchi Indian Cuisine now serving veggie and meat dishes in Frisco

Mirchi Indian Cuisine opened Sept. 24 in the old Vakeroz Restaurant & Cantina space at 12255 Teel Parkway, Ste. 460, Frisco. The restaurant specializes in vegetarian and meat dishes. Meat-lovers can enjoy appetizers, such as the chicken masakalli, or entrees, like the chicken tandoori or kebab sizzlers. Vegetarian options include gobi manchurian, which is buttered cauliflower, and dum biryani, a dish with potato, onions and assorted herbs. Customers who prefer to-go meals can text the restaurant via SMS or WhatsApp at 972-469-0354. The restaurant’s website is under maintenance, but the menu is available at this link.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Salad and Go bringing healthy drive-thru option to northeast Fort Worth in summer 2022

A Salad and Go location is coming to the Shops at Timberland Crossing in summer 2022, according to Kevin Sims of NewQuest Properties. According to a NewQuest press release, Salad and Go leased a 1.01-acre site located at the intersection of Timberland Boulevard and North Beach Street in Fort Worth on Oct. 11. Sims said the location should open sometime around June to August.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Twisted Root Burger Co. coming to Plano; Chick-fil-A to open Oct. 21 in McKinney and more DFW-area news

Read the latest business and community news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Twisted Root Burger Co. plans to open a new location in mid-November at 1212 14th St., Plano. The eatery is one of two concepts owner Local Favorite Restaurants plans to open in the space formerly occupied by Hub Streat, according to Chief Restaurant Operator Steve Chambers.
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Frisco, TX
Lifestyle
Frisco, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Frisco, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Frisco, TX
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Charleys Philly Steaks coming soon to Plano

Charleys Philly Steaks expects to open a location in November at 2300 14th St., Ste. 130, Plano. The restaurant specializes in made-fresh Philly cheesesteaks, loaded gourmet fries and all-natural lemonades. The company has over 600 locations in the U.S. A phone number is not yet available. www.charleys.com. Olivia Lueckemeyer graduated...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

See's Candies to open temporary location in The Shops at Highland Village

See's Candies is scheduled to open a temporary pop-up store at The Shops at Highland Village from Nov. 9-Dec. 31, according to a release from the outdoor shopping center. The store will be located in a 2,404-square-foot space between Woodhouse Day Spa and Victoria’s Secret at 4081 Waller Creek, Ste. 130, Highland Village. See's Candies, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, makes chocolate and other candy. Options include a variety of milk, dark and white chocolates as well as candies, such as brittles, lollipops, jelly beans and licorice. 800-347-7337. www.sees.com.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI NATION ROUNDUP: Early concept for Frisco’s Northwest Community Park includes biking tower for ‘gravity riding’; Perky Beans Cafe now open in Leander, and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across all of Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas as of Oct. 20. Note: The following stories were published between Oct. 18-19. Dallas-Fort Worth. Early concept for Frisco’s Northwest Community Park includes large biking tower for ‘gravity riding’. A park directly south...
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Food Drink#Fort Worth Magazine#The Killeen Daily Herald
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fourth Sonic location coming soon to Grapevine

A new Sonic restaurant will be coming to 3115 Ira E. Woods Ave., Grapevine, following a permit approval from Planning and Zoning and City Council on Oct. 19. An opening date has not been announced yet. The drive-thru restaurant franchise is known for its burgers, breakfast food and half-priced shakes deals. This will be the city’s fourth Sonic location. www.sonicdrivein.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

4 Wheel Parts to offer truck, jeep accessories near Stonebriar Centre mall in Frisco

4 Wheel Parts plans to open in October at 2605B Preston Road, Frisco. The nationwide brand specializes in the sale of vehicle components, including truck lift kits, tires, rims and more. A grand opening is planned for Dec. 4. 4 Wheel Parts also has locations in Plano, Coppell, Dallas and throughout the state. 469-956-9500. https://www.4wheelparts.com.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Chill’ bees make a home in Frisco’s Hall Park; Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Fort Worth and more DFW-area news

Read the latest business and community news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Hall Park welcomed Alveole and its bees earlier this year in May. Staff at the development were looking for other ways to engage the community while benefiting the environment, Hall Park's Director of Park Experience Barbara Milo said.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Highland Pointe Animal Hospital opens in new building in Flower Mound

Highland Pointe Animal Hospital began operating out of its new newly constructed hospital at 6150 Morriss Road in Flower Mound on Oct. 18. The full-service veterinary hospital moved from its previous location at 2250 Justin Road, Ste. 140, Highland Village. The family-owned and operated animal hospital offers pet vaccinations, parasite treatments and prevention, geriatric care and surgical treatment. 972-317-9310. http://hpah.net.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Delivery drones will soon be flying around Frisco

Retail orders will soon be delivered on the lawns of Frisco residents by air. Drone-based delivery company Wing, a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet, announced on Oct. 20 a partnership with Walgreens to bring the unconventional delivery model to densely populated metropolitan areas in the country. The first operation will soon be set up at an unspecified, Dallas-Fort Worth area Walgreens store in its parking lot, and will serve parts of Frisco and Little Elm.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Early concept for Frisco’s Northwest Community Park includes large biking tower for ‘gravity riding’

A park directly south of the upcoming PGA Frisco headquarters could soon feature several new fixtures for cyclists, among them being a roughly 40-foot-tall “gravity riding” tower. In an Oct. 19 work session, Frisco City Council heard a presentation from Frisco Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Coates on construction plans...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ayni Skate Shop brings ‘everything skateboarders need’ to Roanoke

Ayni Skate Shop opened at 295 W. Byron Nelson Blvd., Ste. 216, in Roanoke on Oct. 3. In addition to selling “everything skateboarders need,” according to Ayni’s website, the shop sells retail items made by local artisans. Owners Josh and Sarah Hurley also own Now Skateboards and the local nonprofit SwitchLife, which gives at-risk local youth free skateboarding lessons and character development. 682-237-7290. www.ayni.shop.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Men's apparel boutique Best Dressed Man expands showroom in Richardson

Men's apparel and accessories boutique Best Dressed Man expanded in August at 811 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 442, Richardson. The boutique's showroom is located inside the Comerica Bank Building. Owner and stylist Oking Habib said he has worked in men’s apparel since 1983. The business offers custom-tailored apparel as well as hats, sunglasses and footwear. 214-757-9233. www.okinghabib.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dizzy Lucy's now open in Roanoke

Dizzy Lucy’s opened on Oct. 12 at 101 S. Oak St., Ste. 100, in Roanoke. The new bar and grill serves a variety of American food, such as burgers and wings. Dizzy Lucy’s is owned by father and daughter Tony and Gloria Segovia. The Segovias own Baja Cantina in Roanoke and previously owned Lucy’s Lot in Grapevine before it closed in March. 817-290-9070. www.dizzylucys.com.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy