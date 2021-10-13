Warty Goblins, and Jack be Littles run wild

Each month 4-H kids spend time learning various skills, identifying local agriculture, and working on projects for upcoming competitions. Richards 4-H students are no stranger to these meetings, and this month they spent time learning about pumpkins and all things squash. Mandi Wrobleski leads the group and usually teaches subjects such as goat tying, horsemanship, and pecans. But as with any great fall season, pumpkins steal the show. Instead of her usual topics-4-H attendees learned new terms for pumpkins such as Warty Goblin, Jack be Little, and Fairy Tale for pumpkin types.