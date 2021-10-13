Vote no on hospital district levy | Letter
Let’s be clear, our Hospital District does not own a hospital. It provides oversight of a reimbursement contract with Peace Health – experts in the hospital business. The “Hospital District” proposes a levy (in perpetuity) to purchase, own, and operate a nursing home. That it will operate at a loss is a foregone conclusion. District commissioners change often, and none have ever owned or run a healthcare business of any consequence.www.sanjuanjournal.com
