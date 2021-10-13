CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Hurd receives design achievement award

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian H. Hurd, director of community planning and implementation for Rise Community Development, Inc., in St. Louis, is a recipient of the 2021 Design Achievement Award presented by the Iowa State University College of Design. The award recognizes outstanding creative and professional achievements of alumni in all the college’s disciplines, which include architecture, art and design, community and regional planning, graphic design, industrial design, integrated studio arts, integrated visual arts, interdisciplinary design, interior design, landscape architecture, sustainable environments and urban design. Hurd serves on several St. Louis area boards and commissions, including Alpha Terrace Development Corporation, East Side Aligned, Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority – St. Louis County, STL VentureWorks, Inc. and U.S. Green Building Council Missouri Gateway Chapter. He served as president of the Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., from 2014–2017.

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
commercialintegrator.com

Fred Bargetzi to Receive Mackey Barron Distinguished Achievement Award

The Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) has announced the recipient of the 2021 Mackey Barron Distinguished Achievement Award is the late Fred Bargetzi, former chief technology officer for Crestron. The Mackey Barron Distinguished Achievement Award is the highest honor bestowed on an industry member by AVIXA. The award’s namesake...
BUSINESS
Meridian Star

Kercheval honored with Al Rosenbaum Lifetime Achievement Award

A local community leader was honored with a lifetime achievement award on Wednesday. Ken Kercheval, executive director of the Boy Scouts of Choctaw Area Council, was presented the Al Rosenbaum Lifetime Achievement Award by the United Way of East Mississippi. Kercheval, who has been working with the agency since January...
ADVOCACY
ladowntownnews.com

Vallejo awarded national lifetime achievement award for her brown art

National nonprofit Women’s Caucus for Art awarded LA local Linda Vallejo as one of five women chosen for the 2022 lifetime achievement award. “I’m really grateful to be in such great company, and it’s wonderful to be remembered for a lifetime of creativity,” said Vallejo, who previously worked at Self Help Graphics. “It’s a beautiful thing to be remembered and to be accoladed for years of hard work.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
St. Louis American

Lockhart to receive distinguished alumni award

Linda Lockhart will receive one of Lutheran High School South's 2021 Distinguished Alumni awards. In 1970, she became the first African-American student to graduate from Lutheran High School South. She attended the University of Missouri, Columbia, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. After college, Lockhart started on what would become a 45-year journey as a reporter, editor, editorial writer and other positions at daily newspapers. She worked at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Milwaukee Journal, the St. Paul (Minnesota) Pioneer Press, the Wisconsin State Journal and The Capital Times, both in Madison, Wisconsin. She worked at the St. Louis Beacon, an online-only news organization and at St. Louis Public Radio, an affiliate of National Public Radio. She retired in 2019. In 2020, Lockhart returned to the newspaper business as interim managing editor of The St. Louis American. After three months in that interim position, she re-retired in 2021.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Saint Louis County, MO
Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
Aviation Week

About the ATW Industry Achievement Awards

2021 ATW INDUSTRY Achievement Awards It is always an honor and a privilege for the ATW editors to select and present the annual ATW Airline Industry Achievement Awards, recognizing those who stand apart in a complicated, challenging but essential industry. The honor has never been higher than with... About the...
INDUSTRY
Tehechapi News

TehachaPod receives podcasting award

The city of Tehachapi's podcast, TehachaPod, has been honored by the 16th Annual w3 Awards as a Silver Award recipient, the city learned Oct. 5. TehachaPod was recognized in the category of General Series – Public Service & Activism for the episode "Where does Tehachapi’s water come from?" This episode was published March 26; listen to it at https://tehachapod.libsyn.com/where-does-tehachapis-water-come-from.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bay Net

NSWC Dahlgren Scientific Technical Manager Receives Women Of Color Award For Achievements In Technology

DAHLGREN, Va. – Candaice Deloach knows a thing or two about technology. Acknowledged for her leadership, talent and technical expertise in the software development arena – among many other science and technology fields – Deloach demonstrates a true passion for her work supporting the fleet and warfighter as evident through her countless contributions and outstanding achievements.
DAHLGREN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Design#Interior Design#Stl Ventureworks Inc
locusmag.com

Heinlein Journal Wins Design Award

Was chosen as one of six winners for the Editorial category in Communication Arts’ 62nd annual design competition. This win comes after the Heinlein Journal‘s recent redesign. This redesign matches the quality of the publication with the stature of its authors and their scholarship…. We’ve enlivened the publication with a...
DESIGN
oklahoman.com

Achievers: Metro Tech receives Oklahoma ethics award third consecutive year

For the third year in a row, Metro Technology Centers has received the Community Impact Award for the Education division from the Oklahoma Business Ethics Consortium. A virtual awards ceremony recently recognized educational organizations that demonstrated an ability to engage students and faculties in initiatives that significantly promote ethical behavior on Oklahoma campuses.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Claremore Progress

CIEDA receives Economic Development Award

Each year, the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) recognizes the world’s best economic development programs, marketing materials, initiatives and leaders through its Excellence in Economic Development Awards. The Claremore Industrial and Economic Development Authority (CIEDA) was awarded with a Silver Rank for its 2020 Annual Report. The honor was presented...
CLAREMORE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Record-Journal

Certificates Of Achievement Awarded To Winners Of The Beautification Contest

On Saturday, Oct. 2, North Haven Garden Club Beautification Committee handed out Certificates of Achievement to a few of the winners of this years Beautification Contest. Members of the committee visited 11 properties back on Aug. 28, tallied the results and contacted winners. The North Haven Residents who were able to attend the presentation were George O'Donnell, Christine Parisella and Deb Mendillo. The other winners of the contest who could not attend the presentation are James and Andrea Salemme and Peter and Rose Civitello (both holding certificates in front of their homes. Susan Zurlis and Zofia Linek received Honorable Mention Certificates, their certificates will be mailed to them. Congratulations to all!!
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Daily Herald

Interior designer wins industry awards

NAPERVILLE -- Joan Kaufman, design director of Interior Planning & Design, Inc., of Naperville, has been named as the winner of the 2021 ASID Celebration of Design and Design Excellence Award for Universal Design and for Millwork Design and Detail. Kaufman was selected from a variety of entries in the...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Arizona Silver Belt

Dorathy receives leadership award

Sherry Dorathy is the superintendent of the Miami Unified School District. She had served as a principal, special education director and deputy superintendent before serving as a superintendent. for the past eight years. Dorathy was recently acknowledged for her hard work and leadership throughout the pandemic by receiving the inaugural...
MIAMI, AZ
oklahoman.com

Achievers: Hearing Loss group awards scholarships

Esteli Barrera, Daniel Knowsley and Ashley Haws were recently awarded $1,500 scholarships by Hearing Loss Association of America Central Oklahoma Chapter (HLAA COC). Esteli, the daughter of Maria Barrera, is a graduate of Fairview High School. Her first language is Spanish, but she learned English as a kindergartener. As a young child she would hear a sound but couldn’t tell from which direction it came. She did well in school but did experience some bullying because of her “disability.” At her first job, as a waitress, she experienced frustrations because of all the conflicting sounds coming from every direction. In high school she tried music and sports but found art to be most satisfying. Esteli has completed three commissions to paint murals in and around her hometown. She plans to study business and art and hopes to start her own mural painting business. Esteli’s philosophy is that art will help to inspire people and brighten their world.
FAIRVIEW, OK
midkansasonline.com

Community Building receives award

The McPherson Community Building has received the Kansas Preservation Alliance 2020 Medallion Award for Excellence. Every year, the Kansas Preservation Alliance (KPA) awards the Medallion Award for Excellence to a preservation project that exemplifies the alliance’s mission to the preservation of Kansas’ heritage through education, advocacy and alliances with like-minded individuals.
MCPHERSON, KS
kcstarlight.com

Starlight Presents Star Award, Lifetime Achievement Award at Annual Gala

On Saturday, October 2 Starlight held its Annual Benefit Gala with longtime Starlight supporters, community leaders and other VIPs in attendance. The gala is Starlight’s largest fundraising event of the year, and donations from the event support Starlight’s operations, programming and preservation of our 70+ year old venue in Swope Park.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Culpeper Star Exponent

Culpeper agent gets lifetime achievement award

The RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award was recently presented to 25-year Culpeper real estate agent Candice Southard of RE/MAX Regency. This award honors successful agents who have completed numerous years with the franchise and have exceeded the company’s sales average year after year, according to a business release. It has been given to fewer than 6 percent of active RE/MAX agents.
CULPEPER, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy