Hurd receives design achievement award

Esteli Barrera, Daniel Knowsley and Ashley Haws were recently awarded $1,500 scholarships by Hearing Loss Association of America Central Oklahoma Chapter (HLAA COC). Esteli, the daughter of Maria Barrera, is a graduate of Fairview High School. Her first language is Spanish, but she learned English as a kindergartener. As a young child she would hear a sound but couldn’t tell from which direction it came. She did well in school but did experience some bullying because of her “disability.” At her first job, as a waitress, she experienced frustrations because of all the conflicting sounds coming from every direction. In high school she tried music and sports but found art to be most satisfying. Esteli has completed three commissions to paint murals in and around her hometown. She plans to study business and art and hopes to start her own mural painting business. Esteli’s philosophy is that art will help to inspire people and brighten their world.

FAIRVIEW, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO