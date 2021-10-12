‘Dune’ Star Timothee Chalamet Was Told Not To Do Any Superhero Movies
Dune star Timothee Chalamet revealed that an idol of his told him not to take on any superhero roles. Timothee Chalamet is set to make his first leading blockbuster debut in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Chalamet has previously appeared innumerable indie productions, which have garnered critical and commercial acclaim. The star has been slowly making the transition to mainstream blockbusters, the first being Dune. After the sci-fi epic, Chalamet will be seen portraying a young Willy Wonka in an origin story.heroichollywood.com
