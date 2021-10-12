CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Dune’ Star Timothee Chalamet Was Told Not To Do Any Superhero Movies

By Aahil Dayani
heroichollywood.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDune star Timothee Chalamet revealed that an idol of his told him not to take on any superhero roles. Timothee Chalamet is set to make his first leading blockbuster debut in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Chalamet has previously appeared innumerable indie productions, which have garnered critical and commercial acclaim. The star has been slowly making the transition to mainstream blockbusters, the first being Dune. After the sci-fi epic, Chalamet will be seen portraying a young Willy Wonka in an origin story.

heroichollywood.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista 'Geeked Out' When They First Met

As movie star buddies go, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista seem determined to become the best-loved team-up of the century as they continue to build on the relationship that primarily came to fruition through that tossed out tweet of Bautista's suggesting the pair should do a "Lethal Weapon style buddy cop movie." Since that seemingly speculative message, the pair have started working on the idea, and it looks like we are going to get to see them getting into their good cop/better cop roles, and while appearing together on Late Night with Seth Meyers this weekend the pair were asked how they first met.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies You Forgot Jason Momoa Starred In

If there’s one reason why anyone would forget any of the movies that Jason Momoa has starred in it would probably be due to the fact that everyone sees him as Aquaman now and that image is tough to shake. But it could also be that before his time on Game of Thrones and as the aquatic DC hero that he wasn’t as well known as many actors and was still making his way up. It’s very easy to say that Jason has come up in a big way when talking about his career since from being virtually unknown to being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood is a huge jump. But as it happens with many stars there are plenty of moments in their career that a lot of people either stop thinking about or forget entirely once they hit the big time, and with Jason, there are plenty of titles that have either been forgotten or pushed to the side to focus on his biggest hits.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Aquaman 2’: See New BTS Look At Jason Momoa In Stealth Suit

Jason Momoa sported his new stealth suit in the behind-the-scenes look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom shared at DC FanDome. DC FanDome is underway and during the event, we got a glimpse into the production of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In the new behind-the-scenes reel for the upcoming sequel, we notably got the reveal of Black Manta’s new suit.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Eric Roth
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Stellan Skarsgard
Person
Charlotte Rampling
Person
Zendaya
Person
David Dastmalchian
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Timothee Chalamet
Person
Oscar Isaac
ComicBook

Willy Wonka: Timothee Chalamet Reveals First Look In Costume for Prequel Movie

At the beginning of the month, Warner Bros. Pictures revealed that Wonka, its Willy Wonka original story inspired by Roald Dahl's novel, has officially begun filming in the UK. Academy Award-nominee Timothée Chalamet (Dune, Call Me By Your Name) is starring in the titular role, which was previously played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp. Today, Chalamet took to social media to show off the first photo of himself as Wonka.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superhero Movies#Time#Marvel
darkhorizons.com

Photo: Timothee Chalamet As Willy Wonka

Timothee Chalamet (“Dune,” “Call Me By Your Name”) has posted a first look photo of himself as a young version of eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka in the upcoming “Wonka” movie at Warner Bros. Pictures. The film serves as a prequel to Roald Dahl’s novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Timothée Chalamet looks dapper in an edgy zip-up suit as he larks around with co-stars Zendaya and Jason Momoa at Dune's London premiere

He's known for his edgy sense of style. And Timothée Chalamet effortlessly combined classic red carpet dressing with his flair for out-there fashion on Monday when he stepped out for Dune's London premiere. The Oscar-nominated actor, 25, opted for a sharp black suit adorned with zips and larked around with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KXLY

Timothee Chalamet reveals best career advice

Timothee Chalamet credits staying away from “hard drugs” and superhero movies for his success. The 25-year-old actor is trying to “figure out” being famous and navigating his career, and revealed a valuable piece of advice he received from a “hero” when he was just starting out. He said of fame:...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
justjaredjr.com

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Pose Together for 'Dune' Photocall in London!

The Dune co-stars posed for photos together at the photocall for their movie Dune at the Corinthia during 2021 London Film Festival on Sunday (October 17) in London, United Kingdom. Zendaya dressed in a chic Vivienne Westwood chainmail crop top and a brown wrap skirt for the event while Timothee...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Timothée Chalamet Shares Glimpse Into Dune Group Chat, Where The Stars Roast Each Other

Watch: Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet on Being "Friends for Life" The stars of Dune have entered the chat—and they have something to say about, well, each other. With one screenshot posted to his Instagram Stories Oct. 13, Timothée Chalamet let fans in on the fact that he and his co-stars in the highly anticipated science fiction drama, including Oscar Issac and Josh Brolin, have developed quite the friendship off-set.
CELEBRITIES
heroichollywood.com

Chris Pratt Shows Off Star-Lord Look In New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Set Video

Chris Pratt is on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for his return as Star-Lord. Filming is now underway on James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with the first video from the set of the Marvel Studios production featuring Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. While promoting an upcoming Parks and Recreation podcast, Pratt sent a video message to Conan O’Brien and Team Coco from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, showing off his Star-Lord look.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘The Batman’ BTS Clip Pulls Back The Curtain On Matt Reeves’ Vision

Matt Reeves’ vision for the Batman franchise is explored in a new behind-the-scenes reel from DC FanDome. The Batman is easily one of the most anticipated DC movies in the pipeline, and it rounded out DC FanDome on Saturday. Before fans got a look at the new trailer, a behind-the-scenes clip was shown first.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy