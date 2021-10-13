Speak Hope Walk for Hunger founder Kimberly Ismail seeks seat on the Charter Revision Commission
DEARBORN — Kimberly Ismail, a lifelong resident and active volunteer for at least 20 years, is campaigning to be elected to the Charter Revision Commission. Ismail has worked in the Dearborn Public School System for more than 15 years and is the founder of Speak Hope Walk for Hunger, an organizing campaign that supports refugee families and those living in poverty.www.arabamericannews.com
