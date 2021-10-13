CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Speak Hope Walk for Hunger founder Kimberly Ismail seeks seat on the Charter Revision Commission

By Briana Gasorski
Arab American News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN — Kimberly Ismail, a lifelong resident and active volunteer for at least 20 years, is campaigning to be elected to the Charter Revision Commission. Ismail has worked in the Dearborn Public School System for more than 15 years and is the founder of Speak Hope Walk for Hunger, an organizing campaign that supports refugee families and those living in poverty.

