Hear Lael Neale’s “For No One For Now” remixed by U.S. Girls
Lael Neale’s “For No One For Now,” which Under the Radar calls “strangely haunting and hypnotic,” is a standout from Acquainted With Night, her acclaimed Sub Pop debut from earlier this year. Today, we’re sharing a remix of the song by experimental pop act U.S. Girls, which amplifies Lael’s vocal and recreates the song’s backbeat with finger snaps, percussive and electronic elements into a minimal glitched out, bassy track.www.subpop.com
