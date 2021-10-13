Patricia Sklander (Mallas), age 64, was called to her heavenly home September 26, 2021. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. She was the loving wife of Keith. Cherished mother of Amy Duggan, Andrew Duggan, and Kevin Sklander. Stepmother of Daniel Sklander and Jessica (David) Shea. Proud grandmother of Andrew Jr., Isaiah, Sonnet, Aurora, Willow and Liam. Loving daughter of the late Doris and Paul Mallas. Dear sister of the late Wayne (Sandy) Mallas, Don (Vicki) Mallas and Debbie Mallas. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.