Are you looking for ways to teach younger kids about bullying prevention?
(Salt Lake City, Utah) – This October, in support of National Bullying Prevention Month, Golden Rule Project, a Utah-based non-profit organization with a mission to increase awareness of the practice of compassion and kindness by exploring and sharing the universal principle of the Golden Rule, will partner with Spy Hop, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake, Phillips Gallery and Bonneville Media Group to launch Build A PSA, a multi-media initiative that enlists Utah children to share their opinions on how to disarm bullying using the Golden Rule.www.abc4.com
