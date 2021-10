Xbox -- via Xbox Live Gold, and courtesy of Games With Gold -- has made a popular PS2 game free for a limited time on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series S. In other words, if you own any modern or somewhat modern or even a not-so-modern Xbox console and have an Xbox Live Gold subscription, you can now download and play one of the best PS2 games for "free." More specifically, and for a limited time, all Xbox Live Gold subscribers, via Games With Gold, can download the Xbox 360 version of Resident Evil Code: Veronica X, which is playable on all Xbox consoles after the Xbox 360 via backward compatibility.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO