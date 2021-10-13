Interfaith of The Woodlands Announces 2022 Five Who Share Service of Excellence Award Recipients and 2022 Annual Breakfast
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- After several delays in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Interfaith of The Woodlands is excited to formally announce the Five Who Share Service of Excellence Award recipients for 2022. These honorees have demonstrated commitment and dedication to enriching the lives of others throughout the South Montgomery County community. Each individual has advanced the mission of dozens of charitable organizations, serving as a positive role model for our younger generation and exemplifying compassionate leadership to their peers.www.woodlandsonline.com
Comments / 0