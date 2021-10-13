CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Woodlands, TX

Interfaith of The Woodlands Announces 2022 Five Who Share Service of Excellence Award Recipients and 2022 Annual Breakfast

By Shannon Mills
Woodlands Online& LLC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- After several delays in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Interfaith of The Woodlands is excited to formally announce the Five Who Share Service of Excellence Award recipients for 2022. These honorees have demonstrated commitment and dedication to enriching the lives of others throughout the South Montgomery County community. Each individual has advanced the mission of dozens of charitable organizations, serving as a positive role model for our younger generation and exemplifying compassionate leadership to their peers.

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Montgomery County, TX
Society
The Woodlands, TX
Government
The Woodlands, TX
Society
Montgomery County, TX
Government
City
The Woodlands, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command condemned the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast#Woodlands#Charity
CNN

More than a third of Chicago police officers defy city vaccine mandate

(CNN) — About 4,500 Chicago police officers didn't report their vaccination status by October 15 as mandated by the city, officials said Monday. That means roughly 35 percent of the city's 12,770 officers could be placed on no-pay status in the foreseeable future. The Chicago Police Department had the lowest...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy