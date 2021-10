October 15—China’s second crewed mission, Shenzhou-13, of the year has arrived at the Tianhe space station core module. The three-person crew of Shenzhou-13 will spend the next six months in orbit aboard the space station—a record for China’s space program. Shenzhou-12, the last crew to visit Tiangong, returned to Earth this September after their 90-day mission. The newly-arrived crew will perform various experiments, EVAs, and continue to set up the space station. During this time, the Shenzhou-14 rocket will be on standby throughout the mission if the astronauts find themselves in an emergency. Following this mission, all future Chinese launches to the outpost will continue the six-month precedent set by Shenzhou-13.

