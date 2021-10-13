CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

MINI: Sign with expletive near Spalding Elementary should be removed

Sioux City Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large, conspicuous sign (with an expletive toward President Biden) overlooking the parking lot of Spalding Elementary School is visible to every student, parent, faculty member, and community member who visits there. It's wrong for a myriad of reasons, and it is time for it to be removed. Though political discourse should be encouraged and accepted, civil discourse should take precedence and remain just that - civil. -- Bill Weber, Sioux City.

